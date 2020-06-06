In a photo taken Friday, June 5, 2020, Scott Nichols, aka Amazing Scott, a local balloon artist, poses for The Associated Press in his backyard in Minneapolis. Nichols doesn’t consider himself very political, but when George Floyd died, he felt compelled to join the protests which happened to be a few blocks from his home. He was arrested during one of the protests and spent 48 hours in jail before he was released. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)