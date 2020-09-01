LETU Sports Information
RICHARDSON — Schedules and championship events for the delayed American Southwest Conference 2020-21 men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball seasons were announced by the league office on Monday.
Conference-scheduled competition and tournaments in the three fall sport programs were postponed to the spring semester by action of the ASC Council of Presidents on July 24. The schedules for the fall sports are subject to change, and contingent upon health and safety guidelines of the NCAA and local, state and federal entities.
The men’s and women’s soccer ASC schedules will be played over nine weeks, beginning the week of Feb. 10. The 12 teams are divided into two divisions, with Belhaven, East Texas Baptist, LeTourneau, Louisiana College, Ozarks and UT Dallas in the East Division, while Concordia Texas, Hardin-Simmons, Howard Payne, Mary Hardin-Baylor, McMurry and Sul Ross State represent the West Division.
Teams have seven regular season conference matches among their division opponents, and will play women/men doubleheaders each date.
The top four-seeded teams in each division qualify to the ASC soccer tournaments, which will be played over two weekends. Quarterfinals are set for April 3, with the semifinals on April 8 and finals on April 10. The winners of the soccer tournaments will be declared the 2020-21 ASC champions.
The conference volleyball season will cover 10 weeks – nine for the ASC regular-season and one for the postseason – and gets underway the week of Feb. 9. The conference will maintain the East and West Division team designations. Teams play regular season within their division, with each ASC date consisting of two matches.
The top three seeds in each division qualify for the six-team ASC Championship Tournament beginning on April 9 at the West No. 1 seed.
Dates and start times for the spring ASC soccer, volleyball and football competitions will be determined by the Directors of Athletics as they build the delayed fall sports schedules into basketball and spring sports activities.