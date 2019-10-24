WASHINGTON (AP) — The Houston Astros fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman on Thursday for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters during a clubhouse celebration, announcing the decision in the middle of the World Series and putting a renewed spotlight on domestic violence in baseball.
Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow apologized for the team’s initial response Monday, which was to accuse a Sports Illustrated reporter of making up the story.
“That original reaction by the Astros was wrong, and we own it as an organization,” Luhnow said during a news conference at Nationals Park, a day before Game 3.
Taubman had apologized Tuesday for using language that was “unprofessional and inappropriate” in the Astros clubhouse following Saturday night’s pennant-clinching victory over the New York Yankees.
SI reported Taubman repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters about closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy and then was traded from Toronto to the Astros.
Taubman shouted “Thank God we got Osuna!” according to SI, which said he made similar remarks several times, punctuating them with a profanity. Taubman’s behavior was corroborated by reporters for The Houston Chronicle and Yahoo.
After an investigation by Major League Baseball and the Astros, Luhnow met with Taubman on Thursday and fired him before the team traveled to Washington in what Luhnow termed “a pretty tough conversation.”
Taubman did not respond to a text from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Luhnow said the Astros decided Wednesday “that we were going to take action unilaterally ahead of Major League Baseball making any recommendations.”
He said Taubman’s behavior did not indicate a wider problem in the Astros’ front office.
“The Astros are very committed to using our voice to create awareness and support on the issue of domestic violence,” the team said in a statement.
“He’s been a valuable employee,” Luhnow said. “He’s smart. He’s hard working. And these comments that he made were out of character. He hasn’t had this type of incident before. This is not a repeating pattern of anything, which is why it was so easy for us to believe that it was more innocent than it turned out to be.”