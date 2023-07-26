HOUSTON — The Houston Astros received a major boost Wednesday when designated hitter Yordan Álvarez and second baseman José Altuve were reinstated from the injured list before the finale of a series against the Texas Rangers.
The Astros won the first two games against Texas this week and a victory Wednesday night would tie them with the Rangers for first place in the AL West.
Altuve was leading off and Alvarez was batting fifth in the lineup Wednesday.
Alvarez hasn't played since injuring his right oblique June 8. Altuve has been out since injuring his left oblique during batting practice July 4.
Alvarez is batting .277 and ranks second on the team with 17 homers and third with 55 RBIs despite his extended absence.
This was the second stint on the injured list this season for Altuve, who didn't make his debut this year until May 19 after fracturing his left thumb in the World Baseball Classic. The 2017 AL MVP is batting .264 with six homers and 18 RBIs in 32 games this season.
The Astros optioned INF/OF Bligh Madris and INF/OF David Hensley to Triple-A Sugar Land to make room for Altuve and Alvarez on the roster.
On Tuesday, Kyle Tucker and Martín Maldonado homered, rookie starter J.P. France worked seven solid innings and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 4-3.
Tucker's line-drive homer narrowly cleared the wall in right-center, giving Houston a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning.
In the seventh, Maldonado crushed a 93-mph fastball that nearly landed on the train tracks above left-center field, extending the Astros' lead to 4-1.
In the ninth, Astros closer Ryan Pressly allowed a two-run homer to Mitch Garver that traveled 420 feet to straightaway center field. That cut Houston's lead to 4-3 before Pressly got Leody Taveras to fly out to the warning track in right field, securing his 24th save.
France (6-3) allowed five hits and two walks while striking out three. France, a 28-year-old right-hander, lowered his ERA to 2.97 and has allowed three earned runs or less in 12 of 14 starts.
Texas used reliever Yerry Rodríguez (0-1) as the starting pitcher, marking the first time the Rangers have utilized the opener approach since late last season. Making his first career start, Rodríguez allowed two runs on two hits in two innings, leaving Texas in an early hole.
Lefty Cody Bradford entered in relief of Rodríguez and allowed six hits and two runs in five innings while striking out three.
Astros outfielder Chas McCormick doubled in the second inning, scoring Alex Bregman. McCormick had a pivotal three-run homer in the seventh inning of Monday night's 10-9 win. Houston scored its second run on a sacrifice fly by Corey Julks that plated José Abreau.
Texas cut Houston's lead to 2-1 in the sixth inning on a fielding error by Jeremy Peña.
Peña later redeemed himself defensively by throwing out Marcus Semien on a relay to home plate in the eighth inning. Semien was originally ruled safe, but the Astros successfully challenged the call, and it was overturned.
With Houston clinging to a 4-1 lead in the eighth inning, Rangers power hitter Adolis García nearly hit his 25th homer of the season. With two runners on base, García pulled a 94-mph fastball 400 feet down the left-field line, but it curved sharply left and went foul. García struck out on the next pitch, an 84-mph splitter from Houston reliever Hector Neris.