Customers of the riverside Chaopraya Antique Café enjoy themselves despite the extraordinary high water levels in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday. The flood-hit restaurant has become an unlikely dining hotspot after fun-loving foodies began flocking to its water-logged deck to eat amid the lapping tide. Now, instead of empty chairs and vacant tables the “Chaopraya Antique Café” is as full as ever, offering an experience the canny owner has re-branded as “hot-pot surfing.”