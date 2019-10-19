FILE — In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, right, with Governor Greg Abbott, left, speaks at a news conference at the Texas Governor’s Mansion in Austin, Texas. Bonnen called a female lawmaker “vile” and joked about a Democrat being gay in a secretly recorded meeting with a conservative activist. Bonnen also said in the tape released Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, that President Donald Trump “is killing us” in urban and suburban districts ahead of the 2020 elections.