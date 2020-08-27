Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 29, sits in the dock on the final day of his sentencing hearing at the Christchurch High Court after pleading guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. The white supremacist who killed 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques in March 2019 was sentenced to life in prison without parole. (John Kirk-Anderson/Pool Photo via AP)