Back the Blue, a benefit for the East Texas Fraternal Order of Police, will be held this year in conjunction with the annual Rose City Chili Pod Cookoff.
Both events are set for March 5, at The Cannery, an entertainment complex in Lindale.
A car show, activities for kids, vendors and food trucks will be set up 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Picker's Pavilion.
The Rose City Chili Pod Cookoff will take place noon-4 p.m. at Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse. It will cost $5 to taste samples of chili from the cooking teams.
A concert will take place on the Cannery stage and include the following acts:
- 1 p.m.: Blake Sullivan
- 1:30 p.m.: The Tuxedo Cats
- 4 p.m.: Wesley Pruitt Band
- 5:30 p.m.: Cody Wayne Band
- 7:15 p.m.: Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome
- 9 p.m.: Mike Ryan
Event helps fund Annual Blue Santa Event, Philanthropy, Officer Benevolent Fund, Officer Training and Officer equipment. Please visit www.backthebluebash.com to find out more!