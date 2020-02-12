BALTIMORE — A shooting at a Baltimore apartment complex Wednesday ended with the death of a former state corrections official who had been under investigation and the wounding of two fugitive task force officers, authorities said.
The officers, one a Baltimore county detective and the other a detective in the city of Baltimore, were both assigned to the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and were trying to serve a warrant out of Pennsylvania for attempted murder, said U.S. Marshals Service spokesman David Lutz.
“Our worst fears became a reality when shots were fired and the two officers were hit," Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said of the male officers, without specifying who fired. He said the suspect was fatally shot, but he did not say by whom.
Neighbors at the scene of the shooting in the city’s Frankford neighborhood told The Baltimore Sun that a suspect was “shooting back” at officers. A sheet at the scene covered what appeared to be a body.
One officer was shot in the leg and the other in the stomach, Lutz said. One of the officers had surgery, and both were awake but "still in very serious condition,” said Dr. Thomas Scalea, physician-in-chief at the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. Scalea said one of them was likely saved when fellow officers at the site applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
The male suspect was a former state corrections official who had been under investigation, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said at a news conference. He said the task force officers were going after “a really bad guy.” Hogan did not release the suspect's identity or any other details.