Baseball Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 83 48 .634 _ New York 76 54 .585 6½ Boston 75 58 .564 9 Toronto 69 61 .531 13½ Baltimore 40 90 .308 42½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 76 56 .576 _ Cleveland 64 64 .500 10 Detroit 62 70 .470 14 Kansas City 59 71 .454 16 Minnesota 58 73 .443 17½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 77 53 .592 _ Oakland 72 59 .550 5½ Seattle 70 61 .534 7½ Los Angeles 64 67 .489 13½ Texas 46 85 .351 31½ ___ East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 70 59 .543 _ Philadelphia 67 64 .511 4 New York 63 67 .485 7½ Washington 55 75 .423 15½ Miami 55 76 .420 16 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 79 52 .603 _ Cincinnati 71 62 .534 9 St. Louis 67 63 .515 11½ Chicago 57 75 .432 22½ Pittsburgh 48 83 .366 31 West Division W L Pct GB San Francisco 84 46 .646 _ Los Angeles 82 49 .626 2½ San Diego 69 62 .527 15½ Colorado 60 71 .458 24½ Arizona 44 88 .333 41 ___ AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games Toronto 2, Detroit 1 Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 8 Cleveland 7, Boston 5 Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2 Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1 Texas 13, Houston 2 Seattle 4, Kansas City 3 Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 1 Monday's Games Minnesota 3, Detroit 2 Toronto 7, Baltimore 3 Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1 Texas 4, Colorado 3 N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. Tuesday's Games Baltimore (Akin 1-8) at Toronto (Ryu 12-7), 7:07 p.m. Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m. Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at Detroit (Skubal 8-11), 7:10 p.m. Colorado (Gomber 9-8) at Texas (Lyles 6-11), 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10) at Minnesota (Gant 4-8), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Plesac 8-4) at Kansas City (Minor 8-11), 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m. Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7), 10:10 p.m. Wednesday's Games Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ___ NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games Miami 2, Cincinnati 1 Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3 Philadelphia 7, Arizona 4 Atlanta 9, San Francisco 0 N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 4 Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2 Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1 Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 0 Monday's Games St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1 Philadelphia 7, Washington 4 Texas 4, Colorado 3 San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Tuesday's Games Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m., 1st game St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 6-6), 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Moore 2-4) at Washington (Corbin 7-13), 7:05 p.m. Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Colorado (Gomber 9-8) at Texas (Lyles 6-11), 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10) at Minnesota (Gant 4-8), 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 8:10 p.m. San Diego (Snell 6-5) at Arizona (Gallen 2-7), 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 12-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2), 10:10 p.m. Wednesday's Games Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.