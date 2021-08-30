All Times CDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 83 48 .634 _
New York 76 54 .585 6½
Boston 75 58 .564 9
Toronto 69 61 .531 13½
Baltimore 40 90 .308 42½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 76 56 .576 _
Cleveland 64 64 .500 10
Detroit 62 70 .470 14
Kansas City 59 71 .454 16
Minnesota 58 73 .443 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 77 53 .592 _
Oakland 72 59 .550 5½
Seattle 70 61 .534 7½
Los Angeles 64 67 .489 13½
Texas 46 85 .351 31½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 70 59 .543 _
Philadelphia 67 64 .511 4
New York 63 67 .485 7½
Washington 55 75 .423 15½
Miami 55 76 .420 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 79 52 .603 _
Cincinnati 71 62 .534 9
St. Louis 67 63 .515 11½
Chicago 57 75 .432 22½
Pittsburgh 48 83 .366 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 84 46 .646 _
Los Angeles 82 49 .626 2½
San Diego 69 62 .527 15½
Colorado 60 71 .458 24½
Arizona 44 88 .333 41
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Toronto 2, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 8
Cleveland 7, Boston 5
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1
Texas 13, Houston 2
Seattle 4, Kansas City 3
Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Monday's Games
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2
Toronto 7, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1
Texas 4, Colorado 3
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, (n)
Houston at Seattle, (n)
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore (Akin 1-8) at Toronto (Ryu 12-7), 6:07 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at Detroit (Skubal 8-11), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 9-8) at Texas (Lyles 6-11), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10) at Minnesota (Gant 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 8-4) at Kansas City (Minor 8-11), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:38 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Colorado at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Miami 2, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 4
Atlanta 9, San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 4
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
Monday's Games
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 7, Washington 4
Texas 4, Colorado 3
San Diego at Arizona, (n)
Milwaukee at San Francisco, (n)
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Tuesday's Games
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 6-6), 5:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 2-4) at Washington (Corbin 7-13), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Gomber 9-8) at Texas (Lyles 6-11), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10) at Minnesota (Gant 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 6-5) at Arizona (Gallen 2-7), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 12-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Colorado at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.