East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 69 34 .670 _
Toronto 57 45 .559 11½
Tampa Bay 54 48 .529 14½
Baltimore 51 51 .500 17½
Boston 51 52 .495 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 53 48 .525 _
Cleveland 52 49 .515 1
Chicago 51 50 .505 2
Detroit 41 62 .398 13
Kansas City 40 62 .392 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 67 36 .650 _
Seattle 55 48 .534 12
Texas 46 55 .455 20
Los Angeles 43 59 .422 23½
Oakland 39 65 .375 28½
—
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 64 37 .634 _
Atlanta 62 41 .602 3
Philadelphia 55 47 .539 9½
Miami 47 55 .461 17½
Washington 35 68 .340 30
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 57 45 .559 _
St. Louis 54 48 .529 3
Chicago 41 60 .406 15½
Cincinnati 40 61 .396 16½
Pittsburgh 40 62 .392 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 68 33 .673 _
San Diego 57 46 .553 12
San Francisco 51 51 .500 17½
Colorado 46 57 .447 23
Arizona 45 56 .446 23
—
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 2
Toronto 5, Detroit 3
Milwaukee 9, Boston 4
Cincinnati 8, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2
Seattle 5, Houston 4
Minnesota 7, San Diego 4
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 7
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 4, Detroit 1
Boston 7, Milwaukee 2
Cleveland 5, Tampa Bay 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1
Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2
Houston 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 6
San Diego 3, Minnesota 2
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2
Monday’s Games
Seattle (Gonzales 6-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 7-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 3-1) at Texas (Gray 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 4-3) at Houston (Garcia 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 5-11) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
—
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 9, Boston 4
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 0
Cincinnati 8, Baltimore 2
Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Arizona 2
Washington 7, St. Louis 6
Minnesota 7, San Diego 4
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Washington 0
Atlanta 1, Arizona 0
Boston 7, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3
San Diego 3, Minnesota 2
San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Greene 3-12) at Miami (Luzardo 2-3), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2) at Washington (Corbin 4-14), 6:05 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 9-4), 8:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at San Diego, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m., 2nd game