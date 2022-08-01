East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 69 34 .670 _

Toronto 57 45 .559 11½

Tampa Bay 54 48 .529 14½

Baltimore 51 51 .500 17½

Boston 51 52 .495 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 53 48 .525 _

Cleveland 52 49 .515 1

Chicago 51 50 .505 2

Detroit 41 62 .398 13

Kansas City 40 62 .392 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 67 36 .650 _

Seattle 55 48 .534 12

Texas 46 55 .455 20

Los Angeles 43 59 .422 23½

Oakland 39 65 .375 28½

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 64 37 .634 _

Atlanta 62 41 .602 3

Philadelphia 55 47 .539 9½

Miami 47 55 .461 17½

Washington 35 68 .340 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 57 45 .559 _

St. Louis 54 48 .529 3

Chicago 41 60 .406 15½

Cincinnati 40 61 .396 16½

Pittsburgh 40 62 .392 17

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 68 33 .673 _

San Diego 57 46 .553 12

San Francisco 51 51 .500 17½

Colorado 46 57 .447 23

Arizona 45 56 .446 23

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 2

Toronto 5, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 9, Boston 4

Cincinnati 8, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 5, Houston 4

Minnesota 7, San Diego 4

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 7

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Boston 7, Milwaukee 2

Cleveland 5, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2

Houston 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 6

San Diego 3, Minnesota 2

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Monday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 6-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 7-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 3-1) at Texas (Gray 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 4-3) at Houston (Garcia 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 5-11) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 9, Boston 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 0

Cincinnati 8, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Arizona 2

Washington 7, St. Louis 6

Minnesota 7, San Diego 4

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 0

Atlanta 1, Arizona 0

Boston 7, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3

San Diego 3, Minnesota 2

San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Greene 3-12) at Miami (Luzardo 2-3), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2) at Washington (Corbin 4-14), 6:05 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 9-4), 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at San Diego, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m., 2nd game

