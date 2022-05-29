All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 33 15 .688 _
Tampa Bay 28 19 .596 4½
Toronto 27 20 .574 5½
Boston 23 25 .479 10
Baltimore 20 29 .408 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 29 19 .604 _
Chicago 23 23 .500 5
Cleveland 19 24 .442 7½
Detroit 17 29 .370 11
Kansas City 16 30 .348 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 30 18 .625 _
Los Angeles 27 22 .551 3½
Texas 22 24 .478 7
Seattle 20 28 .417 10
Oakland 20 30 .400 11
___
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 32 17 .653 _
Atlanta 23 25 .479 8½
Philadelphia 21 27 .438 10½
Miami 19 26 .422 11
Washington 18 31 .367 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 30 18 .625 _
St. Louis 26 21 .553 3½
Chicago 19 27 .413 10
Pittsburgh 19 27 .413 10
Cincinnati 16 31 .340 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 33 14 .702 _
San Diego 30 17 .638 3
San Francisco 25 21 .543 7½
Arizona 23 26 .469 11
Colorado 21 26 .447 12
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Boston 5, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Kansas City 7, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 8, Detroit 1
Texas 11, Oakland 4
Baltimore 4, Boston 2, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 6, Houston 0
Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 5
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 2, Cleveland 1
Boston 12, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings
Houston 2, Seattle 1
Oakland 6, Texas 5
Toronto 11, L.A. Angels 10
Monday's Games
Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Detroit (Brieske 0-4), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 5-0), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-4), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-4) at Boston (Hill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-1) at Texas (Otto 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Washington 13, Colorado 7, 1st game
St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 3
Miami 4, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2
Colorado 3, Washington 2, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 5, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
Pittsburgh 4, San Diego 2
Sunday's Games
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 6, Miami 3
Washington 6, Colorado 5
Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1
San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings
Monday's Games
Milwaukee (Small 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Martinez 2-2) at St. Louis (Naughton 0-1), 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (López 4-2) at Colorado (Feltner 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta (Strider 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-1), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.