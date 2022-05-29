All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 33 15 .688 _

Tampa Bay 28 19 .596 4½

Toronto 27 20 .574 5½

Boston 23 25 .479 10

Baltimore 20 29 .408 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 29 19 .604 _

Chicago 23 23 .500 5

Cleveland 19 24 .442 7½

Detroit 17 29 .370 11

Kansas City 16 30 .348 12

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 30 18 .625 _

Los Angeles 27 22 .551 3½

Texas 22 24 .478 7

Seattle 20 28 .417 10

Oakland 20 30 .400 11

___

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 32 17 .653 _

Atlanta 23 25 .479 8½

Philadelphia 21 27 .438 10½

Miami 19 26 .422 11

Washington 18 31 .367 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 30 18 .625 _

St. Louis 26 21 .553 3½

Chicago 19 27 .413 10

Pittsburgh 19 27 .413 10

Cincinnati 16 31 .340 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 33 14 .702 _

San Diego 30 17 .638 3

San Francisco 25 21 .543 7½

Arizona 23 26 .469 11

Colorado 21 26 .447 12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 8, Detroit 1

Texas 11, Oakland 4

Baltimore 4, Boston 2, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 6, Houston 0

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 5

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Boston 12, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings

Houston 2, Seattle 1

Oakland 6, Texas 5

Toronto 11, L.A. Angels 10

Monday's Games

Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Detroit (Brieske 0-4), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 5-0), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-4) at Boston (Hill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-1) at Texas (Otto 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Washington 13, Colorado 7, 1st game

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 3

Miami 4, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2

Colorado 3, Washington 2, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 5, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 4, San Diego 2

Sunday's Games

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 6, Miami 3

Washington 6, Colorado 5

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Milwaukee (Small 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Martinez 2-2) at St. Louis (Naughton 0-1), 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (López 4-2) at Colorado (Feltner 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (Strider 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Recommended for You