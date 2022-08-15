AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 72 43 .626 _
Toronto 61 52 .540 10
Tampa Bay 60 53 .531 11
Baltimore 59 55 .518 12½
Boston 57 59 .491 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 61 53 .535 _
Chicago 59 56 .513 2½
Minnesota 58 55 .513 2½
Kansas City 48 68 .414 14
Detroit 43 73 .371 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 75 41 .647 _
Seattle 62 54 .534 13
Texas 51 63 .447 23
Los Angeles 51 64 .443 23½
Oakland 41 74 .357 33½
—
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 2, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 4
Houston 8, Oakland 0
L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2
Texas 7, Seattle 4
L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 3, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 7, Toronto 2
Houston 6, Oakland 3
Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3
Texas 5, Seattle 3
L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2
Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Monday’s Games
Detroit (Hutchison 1-6) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Garcia 0-0) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-4), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 4-6), 6:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 3-6) at Texas (Otto 4-8), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-7), 8:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 75 40 .652 _
Atlanta 70 46 .603 5½
Philadelphia 63 51 .553 11½
Miami 50 65 .435 25
Washington 38 78 .328 37½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 63 51 .553 _
Milwaukee 61 52 .540 1½
Chicago 47 66 .416 15½
Cincinnati 45 68 .398 17½
Pittsburgh 45 70 .391 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 79 34 .699 _
San Diego 65 52 .556 16
San Francisco 57 57 .500 22½
Arizona 53 61 .465 26½
Colorado 51 66 .436 30
—
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Miami 2, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 1, Philadelphia 0
Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 2
L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Miami 2, 2nd game
Washington 4, San Diego 3
Arizona 6, Colorado 0
San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0
Sunday’s Games
San Diego 6, Washington 0
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3
Atlanta 3, Miami 1
Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Arizona 7, Colorado 4
San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 7
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Syndergaard 6-8) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-9), 5:40 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-5) at Miami (Alcantara 10-5), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5) at Washington (Gray 7-8), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-4) at Atlanta (Strider 6-4), 6:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 6-11) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-6), 8:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.