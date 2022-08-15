AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 72 43 .626 _

Toronto 61 52 .540 10

Tampa Bay 60 53 .531 11

Baltimore 59 55 .518 12½

Boston 57 59 .491 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 61 53 .535 _

Chicago 59 56 .513 2½

Minnesota 58 55 .513 2½

Kansas City 48 68 .414 14

Detroit 43 73 .371 19

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 75 41 .647 _

Seattle 62 54 .534 13

Texas 51 63 .447 23

Los Angeles 51 64 .443 23½

Oakland 41 74 .357 33½

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 2, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 4

Houston 8, Oakland 0

L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2

Texas 7, Seattle 4

L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 3, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 7, Toronto 2

Houston 6, Oakland 3

Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Texas 5, Seattle 3

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Hutchison 1-6) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Garcia 0-0) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-4), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 4-6), 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-6) at Texas (Otto 4-8), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-7), 8:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 75 40 .652 _

Atlanta 70 46 .603 5½

Philadelphia 63 51 .553 11½

Miami 50 65 .435 25

Washington 38 78 .328 37½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 63 51 .553 _

Milwaukee 61 52 .540 1½

Chicago 47 66 .416 15½

Cincinnati 45 68 .398 17½

Pittsburgh 45 70 .391 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 79 34 .699 _

San Diego 65 52 .556 16

San Francisco 57 57 .500 22½

Arizona 53 61 .465 26½

Colorado 51 66 .436 30

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Miami 2, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 1, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Miami 2, 2nd game

Washington 4, San Diego 3

Arizona 6, Colorado 0

San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0

Sunday’s Games

San Diego 6, Washington 0

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

Atlanta 3, Miami 1

Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Arizona 7, Colorado 4

San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 7

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 6-8) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-9), 5:40 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-5) at Miami (Alcantara 10-5), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5) at Washington (Gray 7-8), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-4) at Atlanta (Strider 6-4), 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-11) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-6), 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

