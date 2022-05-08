East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 19 8 .704 _
Tampa Bay 18 11 .621 2
Toronto 17 13 .567 3½
Baltimore 11 17 .393 8½
Boston 10 19 .345 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 11 .621 _
Chicago 14 13 .519 3
Cleveland 14 14 .500 3½
Kansas City 9 16 .360 7
Detroit 8 19 .296 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 11 .633 _
Houston 18 11 .621 ½
Seattle 13 16 .448 5½
Texas 11 15 .423 6
Oakland 10 18 .357 8
—
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 20 10 .667 _
Atlanta 14 16 .467 6
Miami 13 15 .464 6
Philadelphia 12 16 .429 7
Washington 10 20 .333 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 19 10 .655 _
St. Louis 16 12 .571 2½
Pittsburgh 11 16 .407 7
Chicago 9 18 .333 9
Cincinnati 5 23 .179 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 7 .731 _
San Diego 19 10 .655 1½
Colorado 16 12 .571 4
San Francisco 16 12 .571 4
Arizona 15 14 .517 5½
—
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 1, Oakland 0
Toronto 8, Cleveland 3, 1st game
Houston 3, Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 1, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, Toronto 2, 2nd game
Washington 7, L.A. Angels 3
Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 2
Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 1, 1st game
Cleveland 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4, 1st game
Houston 5, Detroit 0
Minnesota 4, Oakland 3
Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4
Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game
Baltimore 4, Kansas City 2, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 11:05 a.m.
Texas (Gray 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1), 12:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-1), 8:38 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 2-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Oakland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Oakland at Detroit, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
—
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 0, 1st game
Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 2
Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 5, 2nd game
San Francisco 13, St. Louis 7
L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game
Colorado 4, Arizona 1
Miami 8, San Diego 0
Washington 7, L.A. Angels 3
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game
Atlanta 9, Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 4, Colorado 0
San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3
San Diego 3, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 1, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Monday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1), 5:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3) at San Diego (Gore 2-0), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 2-1) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 2-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 3-1), 8:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.