East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 19 8 .704 _

Tampa Bay 18 11 .621 2

Toronto 17 13 .567 3½

Baltimore 11 17 .393 8½

Boston 10 19 .345 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 18 11 .621 _

Chicago 14 13 .519 3

Cleveland 14 14 .500 3½

Kansas City 9 16 .360 7

Detroit 8 19 .296 9

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 19 11 .633 _

Houston 18 11 .621 ½

Seattle 13 16 .448 5½

Texas 11 15 .423 6

Oakland 10 18 .357 8

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 20 10 .667 _

Atlanta 14 16 .467 6

Miami 13 15 .464 6

Philadelphia 12 16 .429 7

Washington 10 20 .333 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 19 10 .655 _

St. Louis 16 12 .571 2½

Pittsburgh 11 16 .407 7

Chicago 9 18 .333 9

Cincinnati 5 23 .179 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 19 7 .731 _

San Diego 19 10 .655 1½

Colorado 16 12 .571 4

San Francisco 16 12 .571 4

Arizona 15 14 .517 5½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 1, Oakland 0

Toronto 8, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, Toronto 2, 2nd game

Washington 7, L.A. Angels 3

Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 2

Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 1, 1st game

Cleveland 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4, 1st game

Houston 5, Detroit 0

Minnesota 4, Oakland 3

Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 4, Kansas City 2, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 11:05 a.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1), 12:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-1), 8:38 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Oakland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at Detroit, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 0, 1st game

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 5, 2nd game

San Francisco 13, St. Louis 7

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game

Colorado 4, Arizona 1

Miami 8, San Diego 0

Washington 7, L.A. Angels 3

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game

Atlanta 9, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 4, Colorado 0

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 3, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 1, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1), 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3) at San Diego (Gore 2-0), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 2-1) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 3-1), 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

