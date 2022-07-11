East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 61 25 .709 _

Boston 47 39 .547 14

Tampa Bay 45 40 .529 15½

Toronto 45 42 .517 16½

Baltimore 43 44 .494 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 48 40 .545 _

Cleveland 41 42 .494 4½

Chicago 41 43 .488 5

Detroit 36 49 .424 10½

Kansas City 32 52 .381 14

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 56 29 .659 _

Seattle 45 42 .517 12

Texas 39 44 .470 16

Los Angeles 38 49 .437 19

Oakland 29 58 .333 28

___

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 53 33 .616 _

Atlanta 52 35 .598 1½

Philadelphia 46 40 .535 7

Miami 41 43 .488 11

Washington 30 58 .341 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 48 39 .552 _

St. Louis 46 42 .523 2½

Pittsburgh 36 50 .419 11½

Chicago 34 52 .395 13½

Cincinnati 32 54 .372 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 56 29 .659 _

San Diego 49 38 .563 8

San Francisco 43 41 .512 12½

Arizona 38 48 .442 18½

Colorado 38 48 .442 18½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 0

Oakland 3, Houston 2

Baltimore 1, L.A. Angels 0

Cleveland 13, Kansas City 1

Texas 9, Minnesota 7

Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 10 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 1

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5

Minnesota 6, Texas 5

Houston 6, Oakland 1

Seattle 6, Toronto 5

Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Pineda 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-9), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Bello 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Wisler 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-5), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 2-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 3-7), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0

Atlanta 4, Washington 3

Arizona 9, Colorado 2

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

San Francisco 3, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Sunday’s Games

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 12 innings

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

San Francisco 12, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago Cubs 9

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-6) at Miami (Rogers 4-7), 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-7), 6:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-1) at Atlanta (Fried 9-2), 6:20 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 3-4) at Colorado (Ureña 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-3), 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

