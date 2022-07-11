East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 61 25 .709 _
Boston 47 39 .547 14
Tampa Bay 45 40 .529 15½
Toronto 45 42 .517 16½
Baltimore 43 44 .494 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 48 40 .545 _
Cleveland 41 42 .494 4½
Chicago 41 43 .488 5
Detroit 36 49 .424 10½
Kansas City 32 52 .381 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 56 29 .659 _
Seattle 45 42 .517 12
Texas 39 44 .470 16
Los Angeles 38 49 .437 19
Oakland 29 58 .333 28
___
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 53 33 .616 _
Atlanta 52 35 .598 1½
Philadelphia 46 40 .535 7
Miami 41 43 .488 11
Washington 30 58 .341 24
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 39 .552 _
St. Louis 46 42 .523 2½
Pittsburgh 36 50 .419 11½
Chicago 34 52 .395 13½
Cincinnati 32 54 .372 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 56 29 .659 _
San Diego 49 38 .563 8
San Francisco 43 41 .512 12½
Arizona 38 48 .442 18½
Colorado 38 48 .442 18½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 0
Oakland 3, Houston 2
Baltimore 1, L.A. Angels 0
Cleveland 13, Kansas City 1
Texas 9, Minnesota 7
Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 10 innings
Seattle 2, Toronto 1
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5
Minnesota 6, Texas 5
Houston 6, Oakland 1
Seattle 6, Toronto 5
Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6
Monday’s Games
Detroit (Pineda 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-9), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Bello 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Wisler 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-5), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Martinez 2-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 3-7), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0
Atlanta 4, Washington 3
Arizona 9, Colorado 2
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings
San Francisco 3, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Sunday’s Games
Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings
Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 12 innings
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
San Francisco 12, San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago Cubs 9
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Keller 2-6) at Miami (Rogers 4-7), 5:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 5-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-7), 6:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-1) at Atlanta (Fried 9-2), 6:20 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 3-4) at Colorado (Ureña 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-3), 8:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.