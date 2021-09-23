All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Tampa Bay 94 59 .614 _
Boston 88 65 .575 6
New York 86 67 .562 8
Toronto 85 67 .559 8½
Baltimore 49 104 .320 45
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 86 67 .562 _
Cleveland 75 77 .493 10½
Detroit 74 78 .487 11½
Kansas City 69 83 .454 16½
Minnesota 67 85 .441 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 91 61 .599 _
Seattle 84 69 .549 7½
Oakland 82 71 .536 9½
Los Angeles 72 80 .474 19
Texas 55 98 .359 36½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 80 71 .530 _
Philadelphia 79 74 .516 2
New York 73 79 .480 7½
Miami 64 88 .421 16½
Washington 64 89 .418 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 91 62 .595 _
St. Louis 83 69 .546 7½
Cincinnati 78 75 .510 13
Chicago 67 85 .441 23½
Pittsburgh 57 95 .375 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 99 54 .647 _
z-Los Angeles 98 55 .641 1
San Diego 77 75 .507 21½
Colorado 71 81 .467 27½
Arizona 49 104 .320 50
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3
Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5
Seattle 4, Oakland 1
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 5, 12 innings
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.
Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Seattle 6, Oakland 5
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 3, Texas 0
Toronto at Minnesota, (n)
Houston at L.A. Angels, (n)
Friday's Games
Texas (Howard 0-4) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-7) at Cleveland (Bieber 7-4), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Detroit (Mize 7-8), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 0-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 12-8) at Minnesota (Ober 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 8:38 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 11-6) at Oakland (Montas 12-9), 8:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Washington 7, Miami 5
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2
Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5
Colorado 10, L.A. Dodgers 5
Atlanta 9, Arizona 2
San Francisco 8, San Diego 6
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
Thursday's Games
St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 5
Arizona 6, Atlanta 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 5, 10 innings
San Diego 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings
Washington 3, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 6
Friday's Games
St. Louis (Happ 9-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-3), 1:20 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-8), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 0-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Espino 5-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-8), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 9-2) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-11), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Knehr 0-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at Colorado (Lambert 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 12-7) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10 p.m., 2nd game
Saturday's Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 6:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.