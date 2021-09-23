All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Tampa Bay 94 59 .614 _

Boston 88 65 .575 6

New York 86 67 .562 8

Toronto 85 67 .559 8½

Baltimore 49 104 .320 45

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Chicago 86 67 .562 _

Cleveland 75 77 .493 10½

Detroit 74 78 .487 11½

Kansas City 69 83 .454 16½

Minnesota 67 85 .441 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 91 61 .599 _

Seattle 84 69 .549 7½

Oakland 82 71 .536 9½

Los Angeles 72 80 .474 19

Texas 55 98 .359 36½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 80 71 .530 _

Philadelphia 79 74 .516 2

New York 73 79 .480 7½

Miami 64 88 .421 16½

Washington 64 89 .418 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB

z-Milwaukee 91 62 .595 _

St. Louis 83 69 .546 7½

Cincinnati 78 75 .510 13

Chicago 67 85 .441 23½

Pittsburgh 57 95 .375 33½

West Division

W L Pct GB

z-San Francisco 99 54 .647 _

z-Los Angeles 98 55 .641 1

San Diego 77 75 .507 21½

Colorado 71 81 .467 27½

Arizona 49 104 .320 50

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3

Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Seattle 4, Oakland 1

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 5, 12 innings

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.

Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle 6, Oakland 5

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 3, Texas 0

Toronto at Minnesota, (n)

Houston at L.A. Angels, (n)

Friday's Games

Texas (Howard 0-4) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-7) at Cleveland (Bieber 7-4), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Detroit (Mize 7-8), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 12-8) at Minnesota (Ober 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 8:38 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 11-6) at Oakland (Montas 12-9), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Washington 7, Miami 5

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2

Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Colorado 10, L.A. Dodgers 5

Atlanta 9, Arizona 2

San Francisco 8, San Diego 6

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 5

Arizona 6, Atlanta 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 5, 10 innings

San Diego 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings

Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 6

Friday's Games

St. Louis (Happ 9-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-3), 1:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-8), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 5-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-8), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 9-2) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-11), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Knehr 0-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at Colorado (Lambert 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 12-7) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10 p.m., 2nd game

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 6:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

