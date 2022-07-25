East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 66 31 .680 _
Toronto 53 43 .552 12½
Tampa Bay 52 43 .547 13
Boston 48 48 .500 17½
Baltimore 47 48 .495 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 52 44 .542 _
Cleveland 48 46 .511 3
Chicago 48 48 .500 4
Kansas City 38 57 .400 13½
Detroit 38 58 .396 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 64 32 .667 _
Seattle 51 45 .531 13
Texas 43 51 .457 20
Los Angeles 40 55 .421 23½
Oakland 35 63 .357 30
—
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 59 37 .615 _
Atlanta 58 39 .598 1½
Philadelphia 49 46 .516 9½
Miami 45 50 .474 13½
Washington 32 65 .330 27½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 43 .552 _
St. Louis 51 46 .526 2½
Pittsburgh 40 56 .417 13
Chicago 38 57 .400 14½
Cincinnati 36 58 .383 16
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 64 30 .681 _
San Diego 54 43 .557 11½
San Francisco 48 47 .505 16½
Colorado 43 53 .448 22
Arizona 42 53 .442 22½
—
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Houston 3, Seattle 1
Toronto 4, Boston 1
Minnesota 8, Detroit 4
Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 3
Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 2nd game
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Oakland 3, Texas 1
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 9, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0
Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 8, Boston 4
Houston 8, Seattle 5
Texas 11, Oakland 8
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Kluber 6-5) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-7) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 5-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 4-2) at Oakland (Oller 0-3), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-6) at Seattle (Flexen 6-8), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
—
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 2, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 1, Miami 0
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 3
San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2
Milwaukee 9, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 2
Arizona 7, Washington 2
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 3
Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 10, Colorado 9
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 4
Washington 4, Arizona 3
N.Y. Mets 8, San Diego 5
Monday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 4-9) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-3), 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 10-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5), 6:05 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 5-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-8) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-7) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-1) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-3), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 11-0), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.