East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 66 31 .680 _

Toronto 53 43 .552 12½

Tampa Bay 52 43 .547 13

Boston 48 48 .500 17½

Baltimore 47 48 .495 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 52 44 .542 _

Cleveland 48 46 .511 3

Chicago 48 48 .500 4

Kansas City 38 57 .400 13½

Detroit 38 58 .396 14

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 64 32 .667 _

Seattle 51 45 .531 13

Texas 43 51 .457 20

Los Angeles 40 55 .421 23½

Oakland 35 63 .357 30

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 59 37 .615 _

Atlanta 58 39 .598 1½

Philadelphia 49 46 .516 9½

Miami 45 50 .474 13½

Washington 32 65 .330 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 53 43 .552 _

St. Louis 51 46 .526 2½

Pittsburgh 40 56 .417 13

Chicago 38 57 .400 14½

Cincinnati 36 58 .383 16

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 64 30 .681 _

San Diego 54 43 .557 11½

San Francisco 48 47 .505 16½

Colorado 43 53 .448 22

Arizona 42 53 .442 22½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Houston 3, Seattle 1

Toronto 4, Boston 1

Minnesota 8, Detroit 4

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 3

Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 2nd game

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Oakland 3, Texas 1

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 9, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 8, Boston 4

Houston 8, Seattle 5

Texas 11, Oakland 8

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 6-5) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-7) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 5-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 4-2) at Oakland (Oller 0-3), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-6) at Seattle (Flexen 6-8), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 2, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 1, Miami 0

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2

Milwaukee 9, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 2

Arizona 7, Washington 2

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 3

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 10, Colorado 9

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 4

Washington 4, Arizona 3

N.Y. Mets 8, San Diego 5

Monday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 4-9) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-3), 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 10-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5), 6:05 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 5-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-8) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-7) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-1) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-3), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 11-0), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Recommended for You