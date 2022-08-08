AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 70 39 .642 _

Toronto 60 48 .556 9½

Tampa Bay 58 50 .537 11½

Baltimore 56 52 .519 13½

Boston 54 56 .491 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 57 51 .528 _

Cleveland 56 52 .519 1

Chicago 55 53 .509 2

Kansas City 44 65 .404 13½

Detroit 43 67 .391 15

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 70 40 .636 _

Seattle 59 51 .536 11

Texas 48 60 .444 21

Los Angeles 46 63 .422 23½

Oakland 41 68 .376 28½

Saturday’s Games

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Houston 1

Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 5, Boston 4

Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 0

St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

San Francisco 7, Oakland 3

Minnesota 7, Toronto 3

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 1, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 0

Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 13, Boston 5

Toronto 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 2

St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco 6, Oakland 4

Monday’s Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 8-8), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-4) at Oakland (Irvin 6-8), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-4), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 70 39 .642 _

Atlanta 64 46 .582 6½

Philadelphia 60 48 .556 9½

Miami 49 59 .454 20½

Washington 36 74 .327 34½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 60 48 .556 _

Milwaukee 58 50 .537 2

Cincinnati 44 63 .411 15½

Pittsburgh 44 64 .407 16

Chicago 43 64 .402 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 75 33 .694 _

San Diego 61 50 .550 15½

San Francisco 53 55 .491 22

Arizona 48 59 .449 26½

Colorado 48 63 .432 28½

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 0

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 11, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 2, 2nd game

St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

San Francisco 7, Oakland 3

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 13, Washington 1

Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9

N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 2

San Francisco 6, Oakland 4

Arizona 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Dunn 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 8-7), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Beede 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 6-2), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 7-9) at San Diego (Snell 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

