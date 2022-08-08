AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 70 39 .642 _
Toronto 60 48 .556 9½
Tampa Bay 58 50 .537 11½
Baltimore 56 52 .519 13½
Boston 54 56 .491 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 57 51 .528 _
Cleveland 56 52 .519 1
Chicago 55 53 .509 2
Kansas City 44 65 .404 13½
Detroit 43 67 .391 15
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 70 40 .636 _
Seattle 59 51 .536 11
Texas 48 60 .444 21
Los Angeles 46 63 .422 23½
Oakland 41 68 .376 28½
—
Saturday’s Games
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Houston 1
Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 5, Boston 4
Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 0
St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
San Francisco 7, Oakland 3
Minnesota 7, Toronto 3
L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1, 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 1, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 0
Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 13, Boston 5
Toronto 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 2
St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 3
San Francisco 6, Oakland 4
Monday’s Games
Toronto (Kikuchi 4-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 8-8), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-4) at Oakland (Irvin 6-8), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-4), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 70 39 .642 _
Atlanta 64 46 .582 6½
Philadelphia 60 48 .556 9½
Miami 49 59 .454 20½
Washington 36 74 .327 34½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 60 48 .556 _
Milwaukee 58 50 .537 2
Cincinnati 44 63 .411 15½
Pittsburgh 44 64 .407 16
Chicago 43 64 .402 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 75 33 .694 _
San Diego 61 50 .550 15½
San Francisco 53 55 .491 22
Arizona 48 59 .449 26½
Colorado 48 63 .432 28½
—
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 0
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 11, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 2, 2nd game
St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
San Francisco 7, Oakland 3
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1
Philadelphia 13, Washington 1
Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9
N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 2
San Francisco 6, Oakland 4
Arizona 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Dunn 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 8-7), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 8-5), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Beede 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 6-2), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 7-9) at San Diego (Snell 4-5), 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.