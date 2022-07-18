East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 64 28 .696 _
Tampa Bay 51 41 .554 13
Toronto 50 43 .538 14½
Boston 48 45 .516 16½
Baltimore 46 46 .500 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 50 44 .532 _
Cleveland 46 44 .511 2
Chicago 46 46 .500 3
Detroit 37 55 .402 12
Kansas City 36 56 .391 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 59 32 .648 _
Seattle 51 42 .548 9
Texas 41 49 .456 17½
Los Angeles 39 53 .424 20½
Oakland 32 61 .344 28
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 58 35 .624 _
Atlanta 56 38 .596 2½
Philadelphia 49 43 .533 8½
Miami 43 48 .473 14
Washington 31 63 .330 27½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 50 43 .538 _
St. Louis 50 44 .532 ½
Pittsburgh 39 54 .419 11
Chicago 35 57 .380 14½
Cincinnati 34 57 .374 15
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 60 30 .667 _
San Diego 52 42 .553 10
San Francisco 48 43 .527 12½
Colorado 43 50 .462 18½
Arizona 40 52 .435 21
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
Houston 5, Oakland 0
Cleveland 10, Detroit 0
Seattle 3, Texas 2, 10 innings
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 14, Boston 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 4, Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 5
N.Y. Yankees 13, Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 0
Oakland 4, Houston 3
Seattle 6, Texas 2
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 3
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 11 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 6, Washington 3
Philadelphia 10, Miami 0
San Francisco 2, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 4, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Miami 0
Washington 7, Atlanta 3
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 8, Colorado 3
San Francisco 9, Milwaukee 5
Arizona 3, San Diego 1
Cincinnati at St. Louis, ppd.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.