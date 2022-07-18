East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 64 28 .696 _

Tampa Bay 51 41 .554 13

Toronto 50 43 .538 14½

Boston 48 45 .516 16½

Baltimore 46 46 .500 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 50 44 .532 _

Cleveland 46 44 .511 2

Chicago 46 46 .500 3

Detroit 37 55 .402 12

Kansas City 36 56 .391 13

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 59 32 .648 _

Seattle 51 42 .548 9

Texas 41 49 .456 17½

Los Angeles 39 53 .424 20½

Oakland 32 61 .344 28

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 58 35 .624 _

Atlanta 56 38 .596 2½

Philadelphia 49 43 .533 8½

Miami 43 48 .473 14

Washington 31 63 .330 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 50 43 .538 _

St. Louis 50 44 .532 ½

Pittsburgh 39 54 .419 11

Chicago 35 57 .380 14½

Cincinnati 34 57 .374 15

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 60 30 .667 _

San Diego 52 42 .553 10

San Francisco 48 43 .527 12½

Colorado 43 50 .462 18½

Arizona 40 52 .435 21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, Oakland 0

Cleveland 10, Detroit 0

Seattle 3, Texas 2, 10 innings

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 14, Boston 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 4, Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees 13, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 0

Oakland 4, Houston 3

Seattle 6, Texas 2

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 11 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Washington 3

Philadelphia 10, Miami 0

San Francisco 2, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 4, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 0

Washington 7, Atlanta 3

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 8, Colorado 3

San Francisco 9, Milwaukee 5

Arizona 3, San Diego 1

Cincinnati at St. Louis, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

