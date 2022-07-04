East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 58 22 .725 _
Boston 44 35 .557 13½
Toronto 44 36 .550 14
Tampa Bay 43 36 .544 14½
Baltimore 36 44 .450 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 45 37 .549 _
Cleveland 40 36 .526 2
Chicago 38 39 .494 4½
Detroit 30 47 .390 12½
Kansas City 29 48 .377 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 51 27 .654 _
Seattle 39 42 .481 13½
Texas 37 40 .481 13½
Los Angeles 37 44 .457 15½
Oakland 26 55 .321 26½
—
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 49 30 .620 _
Atlanta 46 34 .575 3½
Philadelphia 42 38 .525 7½
Miami 37 40 .481 11
Washington 29 52 .358 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 35 .568 _
St. Louis 44 37 .543 2
Chicago 32 47 .405 13
Pittsburgh 32 47 .405 13
Cincinnati 27 51 .346 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 49 29 .628 _
San Diego 47 34 .580 3½
San Francisco 40 37 .519 8½
Arizona 35 44 .443 14½
Colorado 35 44 .443 14½
—
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 13, Cleveland 4, 1st game
Minnesota 4, Baltimore 3
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Texas 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 3
Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 5, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 1, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 1
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 7, Detroit 4
Cleveland 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1
Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4
Monday’s Games
Texas (Dunning 1-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 2-1), 12:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-5) at Detroit (Hill 0-0), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-1) at Boston (Wacha 6-1), 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 1-4) at Houston (Odorizzi 3-2), 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Faedo 1-4), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (Flexen 4-8) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 5:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 9-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-6), 8:07 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
—
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 4
Texas 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 3
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 1
Miami 5, Washington 3
St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 6
Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2
Colorado 11, Arizona 7
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1
Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 0
Miami 7, Washington 4, 10 innings
Colorado 6, Arizona 5
Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4
Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 0
Monday’s Games
Miami (Garrett 1-3) at Washington (Corbin 4-10), 10:05 a.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 7-4) at Arizona (Bumgarner 3-8), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-2) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-9), 5:40 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 4-8) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 5:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 6-4) at Atlanta (Wright 9-4), 6:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.