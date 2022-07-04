East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 58 22 .725 _

Boston 44 35 .557 13½

Toronto 44 36 .550 14

Tampa Bay 43 36 .544 14½

Baltimore 36 44 .450 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 45 37 .549 _

Cleveland 40 36 .526 2

Chicago 38 39 .494 4½

Detroit 30 47 .390 12½

Kansas City 29 48 .377 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 51 27 .654 _

Seattle 39 42 .481 13½

Texas 37 40 .481 13½

Los Angeles 37 44 .457 15½

Oakland 26 55 .321 26½

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 49 30 .620 _

Atlanta 46 34 .575 3½

Philadelphia 42 38 .525 7½

Miami 37 40 .481 11

Washington 29 52 .358 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 46 35 .568 _

St. Louis 44 37 .543 2

Chicago 32 47 .405 13

Pittsburgh 32 47 .405 13

Cincinnati 27 51 .346 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 49 29 .628 _

San Diego 47 34 .580 3½

San Francisco 40 37 .519 8½

Arizona 35 44 .443 14½

Colorado 35 44 .443 14½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 13, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Baltimore 3

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Texas 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 3

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 5, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 1, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 1

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Detroit 4

Cleveland 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1

Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4

Monday’s Games

Texas (Dunning 1-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 2-1), 12:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-5) at Detroit (Hill 0-0), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-1) at Boston (Wacha 6-1), 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-4) at Houston (Odorizzi 3-2), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Faedo 1-4), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Flexen 4-8) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 5:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 9-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-6), 8:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 4

Texas 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 3

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 1

Miami 5, Washington 3

St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 6

Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2

Colorado 11, Arizona 7

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 0

Miami 7, Washington 4, 10 innings

Colorado 6, Arizona 5

Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4

Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 0

Monday’s Games

Miami (Garrett 1-3) at Washington (Corbin 4-10), 10:05 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 7-4) at Arizona (Bumgarner 3-8), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-2) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-9), 5:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 4-8) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 5:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-4) at Atlanta (Wright 9-4), 6:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

