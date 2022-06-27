East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 53 20 .726 _

Boston 42 31 .575 11

Tampa Bay 40 32 .556 12½

Toronto 40 32 .556 12½

Baltimore 34 40 .459 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 41 33 .554 _

Cleveland 36 32 .529 2

Chicago 34 37 .479 5½

Detroit 28 44 .389 12

Kansas City 26 45 .366 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 45 27 .625 _

Texas 34 37 .479 10½

Los Angeles 35 40 .467 11½

Seattle 34 40 .459 12

Oakland 25 49 .338 21

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 47 27 .635 _

Atlanta 42 32 .568 5

Philadelphia 39 35 .527 8

Miami 33 38 .465 12½

Washington 27 48 .360 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _

St. Louis 41 34 .547 1

Pittsburgh 29 43 .403 11½

Chicago 28 45 .384 13

Cincinnati 25 47 .347 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 45 26 .634 _

San Diego 45 30 .600 2

San Francisco 39 33 .542 6½

Arizona 33 41 .446 13½

Colorado 31 42 .425 15

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5

Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 3, Washington 2

Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4

Oakland 9, Kansas City 7

Boston 4, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 6, Colorado 0

Detroit 6, Arizona 3

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Baltimore 3

Oakland 5, Kansas City 3

Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3

Boston 8, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 6, Colorado 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3, 10 innings

Washington 6, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1

Arizona 11, Detroit 7

Monday’s Games

Oakland (Blackburn 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Seabold 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 5-6), 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 3-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 5-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-6), 8:38 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4

San Francisco 9, Cincinnati 2

Minnesota 6, Colorado 0

Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Detroit 6, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3

Minnesota 6, Colorado 3

Washington 6, Texas 4

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 8, San Diego 5

Arizona 11, Detroit 7

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 5-5), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (López 5-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-0) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-5), 7:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

