East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 53 20 .726 _
Boston 42 31 .575 11
Tampa Bay 40 32 .556 12½
Toronto 40 32 .556 12½
Baltimore 34 40 .459 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 41 33 .554 _
Cleveland 36 32 .529 2
Chicago 34 37 .479 5½
Detroit 28 44 .389 12
Kansas City 26 45 .366 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 45 27 .625 _
Texas 34 37 .479 10½
Los Angeles 35 40 .467 11½
Seattle 34 40 .459 12
Oakland 25 49 .338 21
—
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 47 27 .635 _
Atlanta 42 32 .568 5
Philadelphia 39 35 .527 8
Miami 33 38 .465 12½
Washington 27 48 .360 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _
St. Louis 41 34 .547 1
Pittsburgh 29 43 .403 11½
Chicago 28 45 .384 13
Cincinnati 25 47 .347 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 45 26 .634 _
San Diego 45 30 .600 2
San Francisco 39 33 .542 6½
Arizona 33 41 .446 13½
Colorado 31 42 .425 15
—
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5
Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 3, Washington 2
Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4
Oakland 9, Kansas City 7
Boston 4, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 6, Colorado 0
Detroit 6, Arizona 3
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Baltimore 3
Oakland 5, Kansas City 3
Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3
Boston 8, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 6, Colorado 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3, 10 innings
Washington 6, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1
Arizona 11, Detroit 7
Monday’s Games
Oakland (Blackburn 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Seabold 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 5-6), 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 3-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 5-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-6), 8:38 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
—
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Texas 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3
Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4
San Francisco 9, Cincinnati 2
Minnesota 6, Colorado 0
Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Detroit 6, Arizona 3
Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2
Sunday’s Games
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2
Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3
Minnesota 6, Colorado 3
Washington 6, Texas 4
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 10, San Francisco 3
Philadelphia 8, San Diego 5
Arizona 11, Detroit 7
L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 5-5), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (López 5-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5), 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-0) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-5), 7:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.