East Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 6 4 .600 _

Boston 5 4 .556 ½

New York 5 5 .500 1

Tampa Bay 5 5 .500 1

Baltimore 3 6 .333 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 6 3 .667 _

Cleveland 4 5 .444 2

Detroit 4 5 .444 2

Kansas City 3 5 .375 2½

Minnesota 3 6 .333 3

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 6 4 .600 _

Houston 5 4 .556 ½

Oakland 5 5 .500 1

Seattle 5 5 .500 1

Texas 2 7 .222 3½

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 7 3 .700 _

Atlanta 5 6 .455 2½

Miami 4 5 .444 2½

Philadelphia 4 6 .400 3

Washington 4 7 .364 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 5 3 .625 _

Chicago 5 4 .556 ½

Pittsburgh 5 4 .556 ½

Milwaukee 5 5 .500 1

Cincinnati 2 8 .200 4

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 7 2 .778 _

San Francisco 7 2 .778 _

Colorado 6 3 .667 1

San Diego 6 5 .545 2

Arizona 3 6 .333 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 7, Toronto 5

Boston 4, Minnesota 0

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2

Houston 4, Seattle 0

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 8, Minnesota 1

San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1

Toronto 4, Oakland 3

Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3

Seattle 7, Houston 2

Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Bundy 1-0) at Boston (Hill 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 1-0) at Houston (Garcia 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 5, San Diego 2

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2

Philadelphia 10, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 4

St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 9, Chicago Cubs 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 2

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 0

Pittsburgh 5, Washington 3

Miami 11, Philadelphia 3

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 1

San Diego 2, Atlanta 1

Monday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at Washington (Gray 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-1) at Colorado (Kuhl 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-1) at San Diego (Manaea 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

