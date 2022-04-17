East Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 6 4 .600 _
Boston 5 4 .556 ½
New York 5 5 .500 1
Tampa Bay 5 5 .500 1
Baltimore 3 6 .333 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 3 .667 _
Cleveland 4 5 .444 2
Detroit 4 5 .444 2
Kansas City 3 5 .375 2½
Minnesota 3 6 .333 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 6 4 .600 _
Houston 5 4 .556 ½
Oakland 5 5 .500 1
Seattle 5 5 .500 1
Texas 2 7 .222 3½
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 7 3 .700 _
Atlanta 5 6 .455 2½
Miami 4 5 .444 2½
Philadelphia 4 6 .400 3
Washington 4 7 .364 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 5 3 .625 _
Chicago 5 4 .556 ½
Pittsburgh 5 4 .556 ½
Milwaukee 5 5 .500 1
Cincinnati 2 8 .200 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 7 2 .778 _
San Francisco 7 2 .778 _
Colorado 6 3 .667 1
San Diego 6 5 .545 2
Arizona 3 6 .333 4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 7, Toronto 5
Boston 4, Minnesota 0
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1
San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2
Houston 4, Seattle 0
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 8, Minnesota 1
San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1
Toronto 4, Oakland 3
Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3
Seattle 7, Houston 2
Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Bundy 1-0) at Boston (Hill 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 1-0) at Houston (Garcia 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Arizona 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 5, San Diego 2
San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 10, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 6, Washington 4
St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 9, Chicago Cubs 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 2
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 0
Pittsburgh 5, Washington 3
Miami 11, Philadelphia 3
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 1
San Diego 2, Atlanta 1
Monday’s Games
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at Washington (Gray 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-1) at Colorado (Kuhl 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-1) at San Diego (Manaea 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.