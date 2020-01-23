basket scores Jan 23, 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Updated 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Middle school7th GradeLufkin Gold 58, Foster 488th GradeFoster 50, Lufkin Gold 43 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLongview police: 19-year-old charged with homicide after 17-year-old diesCass County plans crackdown on hogs2 teens killed in Kilgore crash after police pursuitMan in wheelchair dies after struck by vehicle in LongviewGilmer man charged in Longview with soliciting woman to have sex with dogET Football: Pewitt's Allen named Ford Tough Class 3A Player of the Year at banquetTexas 42 widening could mean 'major overhaul' for Gregg County businessesLawsuits filed: Jan. 6 to 10Probe continues into hit-and-run that killed man in wheelchairWoman dies in 2-vehicle wreck in Longview Images Videos