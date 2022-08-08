NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt scattered eight hits over eight innings and Starling Marte hit a two-run homer in the first, leading the New York Mets to a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.
With their 13th victory in 15 games, the Mets extended their NL East lead to seven games over idle Atlanta. New York just took four of five from the defending World Series champions at Citi Field last weekend.
Bassitt (9-7) allowed an unearned run and walked one while striking out eight in his second eight-inning outing this season and fifth in 114 career starts. He threw 114 pitches, most by a Mets starter this year and two shy of his career high set in August 2019.
Bassitt faced the minimum through three innings before wriggling out of trouble the rest of the night. The Reds scored in the fourth, when he induced three fielder’s choice groundouts — all from second baseman Jeff McNeil to shortstop Francisco Lindor.
The right-hander began a 1-6-3 double play to end the fifth and left the bases loaded in the sixth, when he got Aristides Aquino to line out.
Cincinnati stranded two more in the seventh before Jake Fraley was left at first in the eighth, when Bassitt struck out Aquino on three pitches following a visit from pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.
The Mets struck quickly against Reds starter and former New York prospect Justin Dunn (0-1), who was pitching in the majors for the first time since June 17, 2021. Leadoff batter Brandon Nimmo was hit by Dunn’s fourth pitch and Marte homered well into the left-field seats two pitches later.
Orioles 7, Blue Jays 4
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays will be seeing a lot of each other in the coming weeks.
On Monday night, Ramón Urías and the upstart Orioles measured up fine.
Urías hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays also went deep to lift Baltimore to a 7-4 victory over the Blue Jays.
The Orioles, who entered the day two games behind Seattle and Tampa Bay for the final two wild cards in the American League, pulled within three of Toronto for the first wild card. This was the first of 15 meetings down the stretch between the Blue Jays and Orioles.
Baltimore starter Jordan Lyles (9-8) allowed a third-inning homer by Cavan Biggio, but the Orioles responded in their half of that inning with back-to-back solo shots by Santander and Mountcastle to make it 5-1.
Cubs 6, Nationals 3
CHICAGO (AP) — Keegan Thompson pitched six effective innings, rookies Nelson Velázquez and Christopher Morel homered in the third inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 Monday night.
Thompson (9-5) didn’t walk a batter for the second time in three starts while scattering five hits over six innings. Luke Voit hit a homer off Thompson with one out in the sixth to end Thompson’s shutout bid.
Thompson has posted a 6-2 record and 2.40 ERA in eight starts at Wrigley Field. Cubs starting pitchers have posted a 2.87 ERA and nine quality starts in 19 games since July 16.
Velázquez’s homer highlighted the first three-hit game of his career.
The Cubs (44-64) won for the third time in four games. The Nationals (36-75) dropped their sixth straight game and have been outscored 51-20 during that span.