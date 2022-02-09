No. 10 Baylor uses big second half to beat Kansas St 75-60
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting as No. 10 Baylor beat Kansas State 75-60 on Wednesday night.
James Akinjo added 15 points for the balanced Bears (20-4, 8-3 Big 12) and Adam Flagler had 10. They won their seventh straight over Kansas State and reached 20 wins for the 13th time in the last 15 years.
Before the current streak, Baylor had won 20 games only three times in 100 seasons.
Both teams were missing key contributors.
LJ Cryer, who leads the Bears in scoring at 13.9 points per game, missed his fourth straight game with a foot injury. Selton Miguel sat out his fourth in a row for the Wildcats with an ankle injury.
Kansas State (12-11, 4-7) relied almost completely on two players for offense. Nijel Pack led all scorers with 31 points, while Mark Smith had 17 points and eight rebounds.
K-State's two biggest losses this season have come against the Bears, including a 74-49 defeat at Baylor on Jan. 25.
Baylor outscored the Wildcats 7-1 to start the second half. K-State's chances were dimmed considerably when Markquis Nowell picked up two quick fouls and was sent to the bench with four at the 17:43 mark of the second half. The second-half surge eventually extended to 19-4 Baylor.
Baylor led 39-21 at halftime of the first game, but K-State played a much better first half Wednesday. The Wildcats led 20-13 before the teams went into halftime tied at 34. Baylor's largest lead in the first half was two points.
Pack and Smith had 13 points each for the Wildcats. Baylor was led by Kendall Brown and Tchamwa Tchatchoua with eight points apiece.
Baylor held a 20-13 advantage on the boards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Baylor: The Bears continued their recent domination of Kansas State. Baylor has outscored K-State 430-305 (86-61 average) over the past five games.
Kansas State: The Wildcats keep stubbing their toes when they get into "bubble" consideration for the NCAA Tournament.
UP NEXT
Baylor hosts No. 20 Texas on Saturday.
Kansas State plays at Iowa State on Saturday afternoon in the first matchup of the season between the schools.
No. 10 Baylor women overwhelm Kansas State 95-50
WACO (AP) — Queen Egbo had 19 points and 16 rebounds, and three other Baylor players had at least 19 points as the 10th-ranked Bears overwhelmed Kansas State 95-50 on Wednesday night.
Jordan Lewis had 24 points while NaLyssa Smith had 22 and Sarah Andrews 19 for the Bears (18-5, 8-3 Big 12). Lewis and Andrews each had seven assists and five 3-pointers. Smith had seven rebounds.
Kansas State center Ayoka Lee, who entered the game leading the Big 12 with 24.7 points a game, was plagued by fouls early and was held to eight points on 3-of-8 shooting over 20 minutes. The 6-foot-6 Lee also had six rebounds.
Brylee Glenn had 10 points to lead Kansas State (17-7, 7-5), which shot 32.7% overall (18 of 55) while making only 3-of-14 3-pointers.
Baylor shot 57.4% (35 of 61) overall, and made 11 of 19 on 3-pointers. The Bears had a 43-23 rebounding advantage.
Lee picked up two fouls in in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the game, and went to the bench. The 6-foot-6 center returned with 8:46 left in the second period with the Wildcats down 25-14.
With 4:18 left in the second quarter, Lee picked up her third foul when she and Egbo got tangled up under the Kansas State basket and Egbo went to the floor. Wildcat coach Jeff Mittie was then called for a technical foul while protesting the call.
Baylor led 46-27 at the half and began the third quarter on an 18-4 run, led by a pair of 3s from Andrews. The Bears outscored Kansas State 32-11 during the period and took a 78-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
BIG PICTURE
Kansas State: The Wildcats remained in fourth place in the Big 12 standings, 2 1/2 games behind Big 12 co-leaders Iowa State and Oklahoma (both 20-3, 9-2), and 1 1/2 games behind the Bears. Kansas State still doesn't have consecutive wins against Baylor since winning four in a row in the series from 2002-04. The Bears then won 36 in a row until K-State beat them 68-59 on Jan. 2 in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
Baylor: Even though the three conference losses by the Bears match their combined total for the previous five seasons, they are only a game behind Big 12 co-leaders ninth-ranked Iowa State and 12th-ranked Oklahoma (both 20-3, 9-2) in the standings under first-year coach Nicki Collen. Baylor has won the last 11 Big 12 regular-season titles.
UP NEXT
Kansas State: Plays at Sunflower State rival Kansas on Saturday night.
Baylor: Host West Virginia on Saturday, only two weeks after the Bears won 87-54 at WVU.