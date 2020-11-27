WACO (AP) — Baylor and Kansas State both could use a boost after some struggles and drastically different losses.
The Wildcats (4-4, 4-3 Big 12) are just ready to get back on the field for a chance to move past their 45-0 loss at Iowa State last week, their third loss in a row after starting 4-0 in conference play.
“That was a pretty embarrassing loss. That is just something that we have to put behind us,” senior defensive back Kiondre Thomas said. “We have proven that we can beat anybody, but we can lose to anybody. ... We’re really ready to get back out there. Extremely ready.”
K-State plays tonight at Baylor (1-5, 1-5), the first home game for the Bears since a loss to TCU on Halloween. That was their only game on the banks of the Brazos River since a season-opening win Sept. 26 over Kansas.
Baylor has lost consecutive road games after having two-touchdown leads in the second half. The Bears fell to Iowa State before a 24-23 loss at Texas Tech on a game-ending field goal that preceded their scheduled open date last weekend.
Their five losses are by a combined 35 points, three by a touchdown or less and none by more than 11 points.
“We have to finish. I think there’s a few games we had to start faster. And so I think playing the four quarters is the common thread there,” Bears first-year coach Dave Aranda said. “I think we have gradually gotten better with that. We have to fully live that out here.”
Charlie Brewer is set for his 25th consecutive start as Baylor’s quarterback, and 37th overall.
The senior could also return next year since the NCAA has frozen eligibility, though Aranda said that hasn’t been discussed yet with Brewer.
“I know he loves ball,” Aranda said. “It’ll be interesting to see where that falls.”