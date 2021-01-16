LUBBOCK — Second-ranked Baylor knows there will be more games like this, instead of all those double-digit wins. The Bears got the job done on the road.
Davion Mitchell had 19 points, Jared Butler finally scored late and the Bears stayed undefeated when they overcame No. 15 Texas Tech 68-60 on Saturday in their closest game this season.
“It’s definitely a good thing. It will build confidence,” guard Adam Flagler said. “It just shows that we’re more than capable playing these types of games and finishing out strong. It’s about all of us being poised and being mature team."
Butler, the preseason AP All-American coming off a season-high 28 points in the last game, was 0-for-9 shooting with six turnovers before hitting consecutive 3-pointers for the Bears (12-0, 5-0 Big 12) in the final five minutes.
“One thing about Jared Butler … when the game is on the line, his game goes to another level,” coach Scott Drew said. “His two 3s were huge."
No. 4 Texas 82, Kansas State 67
AUSTIN — Kamaka Hepa scored 15 points in a rare appearance for Texas and the No. 4 Longhorns rebounded from their first Big 12 loss of the season by beating Kansas State Saturday night.
Hepa, who hadn't started yet this season and had played in only three games, started in place of freshman forward Greg Brown, who was one of three Longhorns (11-2, 5-1) held out for reasons not immediately disclosed. Given his chance, Hepa made five of Texas' 12 3-pointers in the blowout.
The Longhorns broke the game open with an 18-0 run midway through the first half keyed by a burst of 3-pointers and a defensive press that rattled the Wildcats.
Andrew Jones made three 3-pointers in the half and the Longhorns turned six early Kansas State turnovers into 14 points to quickly pull away.
Both teams had depleted rosters.
WOMEN
Iowa State 75, No. 6 Baylor 71
WACO — Ashley Joens scored 14 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter and Iowa State beat No. 6 Baylor 75-71 on Saturday night, ending the Lady Bears' 61-game home court winning streak.
Baylor (8-2, 3-1 Big 12) played for the first time in two weeks because of a pause in the program after coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19. The Lady Bears overcame an early 13-point deficit, but couldn't avoid a second consecutive streak-snapping loss to the Cyclones.
Iowa State's 57-56 home win in the final game last season, when Joens made a free throw with 0.1 seconds left, ended the Lady Bears' 58-game conference winning streak.
Lexi Donarski finished with 17 points for the Cyclones (9-4, 5-1) and Emily Ryan had 15.
Jaden Owens had 15 points for Baylor, while NaLyssa Smith had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Moon Ursin had 12 points and Queen Egbo 11.
The Lady Bears hadn't lost at home since Feb. 6, 2017 against Texas. Their home winning streak was the 10th longest in NCAA history.