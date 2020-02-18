LUBBOCK (AP) — Baylor’s Kim Mulkey became the fastest Division I men’s or women’s coach to 600 wins, reaching the milestone when Juicy Landrum scored 19 points to lift the No. 2 Lady Bears to a 77-62 victory over Texas Tech on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bears (24-1, 13-0 Big 12) broke open a tie game by scoring the first seven points of the fourth quarter. They extended a pair of Big 12 records with their 54th consecutive league win and 43rd straight road victory in conference play.
Mulkey earned her 600th victory in her 700th game, four games faster than Adolph Rupp with the Kentucky men. Mulkey, in her 20th season, won her third national championship last season. Rupp won four titles and 876 games from 1930-72.
UConn women’s coach Geno Auriemma has won 11 national championships and 1,083 games in his 35 years with the Huskies. His 600th win came in his 716th game in 2006.
Mulkey last week became a finalist in the coach category for the Naismith National Basketball Hall of Fame. There are eight finalists for the 2020 class, which will be announced April 4.