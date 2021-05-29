Memorial Day is right around the corner; it’s a time to honor those who have lost their lives for our country. Unfortunately, scammers target victims by using a variety of schemes with a patriotic or military approach. In 2020, active-duty service members lost more than $190,000 to scammers across the United States, according to reports generated by BBB Scam Tracker. Veterans across the nation were impacted to an even greater degree, with over $270,000 lost to fraudulent business practices.
BBB advises consumers to be wary of the following scams that are typically directed at military personnel, their families, and potential donors.
High-priced military loans. Advertisements for loans that promise a guarantee, instant approval or no credit check will often come with hidden fees and extremely high interest rates. Remember that legitimate lenders will never guarantee a loan before you apply, and loans that require an upfront fee are likely a scam.
Benefit buyout plans. These plans offer a cash payment in exchange for a disabled veteran’s future benefits or pension payments; however, the cash amount is only about 30-40% of what the veteran is entitled to. These buyout plans can be structured in several different ways, so research thoroughly before signing anything over.
Fake rental properties. Stolen photos of legitimate rental properties are used in advertisements that promise military discounts and other incentives. Service members pay a fee via wire transfer for security payments or a key to the property; in the end they receive nothing.
Misleading car sales. Websites posting classified ads offer false discounts for military personnel or claim to be owned by soldiers who need to quickly sell their vehicle before being deployed. After the “seller” receives the up-front fees, they disappear.
Expensive life insurance policies. Members of the military are often the targets of high-pressured sales pitches which offer expensive life insurance policies. Solicitors may make false statements regarding the benefits that these policies offer.
Tips to avoid scams:
Do your research. Get as much information as you can about a business or charity before you pay or donate. A good start to your search would be to check out a business’ BBB Business Profile and/or see if the BBB has a report on the charity. It’s never wise to make a high-pressure, uninformed decision.
Never wire transfer money to anyone you don’t know. Money sent via wire transfer is practically impossible to track. Pay or donate by credit card whenever possible, so you can dispute charges more easily if necessary.
Protect your computer. Don’t click on the links within unsolicited emails. Don’t enter personal information on unfamiliar websites. Make sure that you have updated anti-virus software installed and use a firewall at all times.
Put an Active-Duty alert on your credit reports when deployed. Doing so will minimize the risk of identity theft because creditors and businesses cannot issue or grant credit until verifying identity.
Tips before making charitable donations
Get the charity’s exact name. With so many charities in existence, mistaken identity is a common problem. Be on the lookout for copycats or sound-alike charities.
Find out if the charity meets BBB Charity Standards. Check for a report at the website of the BBB Wise Giving Alliance.
Check with state government officials. In about 40 states, charities are required to register to solicit, usually with either the office of the attorney general or the secretary of state.
More information:
BBB's Military Line provides free resources, such as financial literacy information, access to BBB services, Scam Alerts, and complaint and dispute resolution for all branches of the U.S. military.
To track and report scams in your area, visit BBB Scam Tracker. For information on businesses and charities you can trust, visit us at BBB.org.
