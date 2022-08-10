Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 8 team in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll: the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders.
After not winning a playoff game since 2009, Legacy has made the playoffs in three straight seasons and won a postseason game in each of the past two seasons. The Red Raiders have won exactly six games in all of the past three seasons.
Poll history: Legacy has been ranked in every installment of the poll that has included Class 6A and 5A programs. For the first four weeks of 2020, just programs in Class 4A and below played due to COVID-19, so teams in 6A and 5A weren’t included in the poll during that span. Legacy was ranked No. 9 in the 2019 preseason, No. 8 in the 2020 preseason and No. 7 in the 2021 preseason. The Red Raiders have been ranked as high as No. 2, which occurred once in 2020. Legacy finished last season ranked No. 10.
That dude: Jordan Renaud. The four-star defensive lineman is ranked No. 8 at the position nationally by the 247Sports Composite rankings. Renaud recently announced that he’s down to Alabama and Oklahoma for his college future and will announce his decision on Sept. 19. The 6-4, 275-pound senior is coming off a season that saw him rack up 66 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, 13 quarterback pressures, an interception, three passes defended, a blocked punt and a blocked kick.
For more on Tyler Legacy and other East Texas high school football programs, check out The Zone magazine, which is scheduled to release on Aug. 21 inside the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal.