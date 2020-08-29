Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.