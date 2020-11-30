The Belcher Center is delaying its planned 2020-21 season lineup by one year to 2021-22 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Monday.
Belcher Center Senior Director Cody Bowen said the season will go back on sale Dec. 8 and the season ticket holders will be notified the first week of December about the changes.
One planned show featuring comedian Leanne Morgan will go on as planned but with added performances to ensure social distancing, Bowen said.
Additionally, the Belcher Center still plans to rent out its auditorium for community events, such as the upcoming Kilgore College Rangerettes' Christmas Extravaganza and performances by the East Texas Symphonic Band.