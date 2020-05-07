Historic Aviation Memorial museum reopens Friday
The Historic Aviation Memorial Museum located in the old terminal building at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport will reopen Friday.
The museum, which displays aviation memorabilia including aircraft on its tarmac, will initially be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
HAMM will be following Gov. Greg Abbott’s guidelines on social distancing, disinfecting and restricted occupancy, Warren Moore, a member of the museum’s board of directors, said.
“The museum has taken this time off to refresh some of its displays,” Moore said.
He said he is not sure when the museum will extend its hours of being open.
LMFA to reopen Tuesday
The Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The 60th Annual Student Invitational has been extended for one week and will be on display at the museum through May 16. The exhibit gives students an opportunity to display their artwork within the gallery and compete for top honors and prize money.
The Longview 150 Sesquicentennial Art Exhibit featuring original works by East Texas artists also will be on display when the museum reopens. These works are based on Texas Registered Landmarks within the city limits of Longview.
High school art at Tyler museum
An entry by Carlin Root of Lindale High School was selected as Best of Show at Tyler Museum of Art’s 16th High School Exhibition.
The annual exhibit features 98 pieces of art by seniors from 15 East Texas schools.
“The quality of the work and the creativity demonstrated by the students reflects great credit on them and their teachers,” Chris Leahy, the museum’s director, said.
Receiving honorable mention recognition were Axel Mendoza Garcia, of John Tyler High School; Isabella Powell, of Cumberland Academy; and Amber Woods, of Frankston High School.
The museum is located at 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on the Tyler Junior College campus.
Wine festival moved to November
Organizers of the East Texas Piney Woods Wine Festival have moved the annual event to Nov. 7 and 8.
The festival, which features music and tastings from wineries that are members of the Piney Woods Wine Trail Association, traditionally is held during the spring. Organizers changed the date because of current social distancing restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus
The festival will take place at Lindale’s Picker’s Pavilion.