The 9th annual Best Preps Longview event is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 at The Summit Club in Longview.
The event began in 2015 with a goal of recognizing student-athletes for their performances in their respective sports as well as their work in the classroom and the community. Title sponsor for the event is Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.
Coaches were allowed to nominate one student-athlete per sport per school.
Participating schools are Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill, Hallsville, White Oak, Kilgore, Gilmer, Carthage, Tatum, New Diana, Ore City, St. Mary’s, Sabine, West Rusk and Beckville.
Sports and activities include football, volleyball, baseball, softball, boys golf, girls golf, boys basketball, girls basketball, boys cross country, girls cross country, boys swimming, girls swimming, boys powerlifting, girls powerlifting, girls soccer, boys soccer, boys tennis, girls tennis, boys track, girls track, student athletic trainer, bass fishing, drill team and cheerleading.
At the event, an overall winner from each sport will be selected. There will also be awards presented for Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year, Coach of the Year, Athletic Director of the Year, Heart and Desire, Going the Extra Mile, Outstanding Achievement in Academics, Sportsmanship, Community Excellence and the Inspiration Award.
All nominees will be invited to the event and receive up to four free tickets. Information has been sent to the parent email that was included on the nomination form.
Additional tickets can be purchased by going to
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-etvarsity-best-preps-tickets-626552384047.
For more information: bestpreps@mrobertsmedia.com.
Guest speaker for this year’s event is Kilgore College athletic director Courtney Pruitt, a former Longview Lady Lobo basketball standout and a member of the Red River Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.