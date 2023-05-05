Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.