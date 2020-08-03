Bible Verse Aug 3, 2020 Aug 3, 2020 Updated 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”— Romans 5:8 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles'Like a bad dream': Family remembers youngest person in Gregg County to die from COVID-19Three men face prosecution for gang-related shooting incident in LongviewConstruction on new Starbucks in Longview to start soonLongview mayor warns: COVID-19 cases will spike as schools reopenRep. Gohmert's daughter warns him not to ignore COVID experts, stop following the presidentTwo-vehicle crash near Gladewater kills 2 peopleArson suspect committed for treatment in state hospital for up to yearLongview hospitals say they're meeting COVID-19 demand, expect another surgePine Tree ISD releases guidelines for reopening schoolsBarton: I know firsthand the importance of COVID-19 safety Images Videos