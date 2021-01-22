FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. Oil and gas development infused $2.8 billion into New Mexico coffers during the 2020 fiscal year and marked its second-highest total revenue ever reported despite a global price war and plummeting demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)