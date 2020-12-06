In this Dec. 1, 2020, photo, Neera Tanden, who President-elect Joe Biden nominated to serve as Director of the Office of Management and Budget, speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. So far, most of Biden’s senior staffing hires and Cabinet nominees have been reliable and without controversy. But the nomination of Tanden, a longtime Hillary Clinton loyalist and senior White House staffer under President Barak Obama, to lead the OMB has been a stark departure, drawing an immediate and visceral reaction from many Republicans and some Democrats. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)