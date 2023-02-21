TIMPSON – The District 15-5A three-seeded Longview Lobos faced a familiar foe in District 16-5A runner-up Nacogdoches during Tuesday night’s bi-district playoff game at Timpson High School, and jumpstarted its 52-34 win with a dominant first quarter performance.
Longview will bring an improved 25-7 season record to the Class 5A area round playoff matchup with Crandall later this week, while Nacogdoches ended its 2022-2023 campaign with a 21-13 mark.
“It was really good,” Longview boys basketball head coach Sam Weaver said of his team’s opening round playoff performance on Tuesday. “I wanted to get off to a fast start. This group [of Longview players], I think it’s their first time ever being in the playoffs. It’s really good for them to come and experience this.”
The Lobos launched the game’s scoring and heated up with a 13-0 first quarter scoring edge against Nacogdoches. Robert Blandburg and Kendall Mitchell were aggressive enough around the paint to record the first field goals at the 6:03 and 5:44 marks. Blandburg then provided back-to-back free throw attempts and another basket between the 3:13 and 1:48 timestamps, Davis Justice followed with two successful charity stripe attempts at the 1:31 mark of the period, and Mitchell wrapped up the dominant frame with a buzzer-beating three-pointer.
Blandburg scored six of his 11 game points in the opening quarter, and Mitchell earned five of his 12 points.
Nacogdoches finally broke through for a score in the second quarter. Jaylan Brown scored five of his 12 points to help the Dragons outscore Longview 8-6 in the period.
The Lobos were only able to answer with field goals from Da’Morrion Williams, Blandburg, and Justice during this time, but they still owned a 19-8 lead by halftime.
Longview returned to form in the second half because it used a 15-9 scoring edge to double up Nacogdoches’ scoring 34-17 by the end of the third quarter.
Williams led the Lobos with five of his seven game points during the stretch, Blandburg made a three-point attempt, Campbell Williams, Chris Head and Chris Wilder provided two points, and Justice made a free throw.
Longview then opened the fourth quarter with a 6-2 run to take its largest lead of the night at 40-19.
Williams scored seven of his nine game points, and Mitchell provided seven more to help the Lobos wrap up their 18-point victory. They helped hold off a Nacogdoches rally that featured nine fourth quarter points from Reginald Flemons.