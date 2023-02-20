Opening Day of the 2023 Texas high school baseball season featured a neighborly battle between Pine Tree and White Oak at the Pirates’ Field of Dreams, but the road Roughnecks scored early and often in a 14-2 six-inning run-rule win on Monday.
“We preach about coming out and having a big inning,” White Oak head baseball coach Charles Foshee said after his team’s first win of the year on Monday. “We want to always score first. That’s a huge deal, and we did that.”
The Roughnecks put enough pressure on Pine Tree to take an early lead in the top of the first inning. Drake Kneifl led off with a single, and Gavyn Jones followed with a walk.
Kneifl then stole third base to put runners on the corners, and scored on Davis Toliver’s one-out RBI single to give the road team a 1-0 edge.
White Oak eventually loaded the bases, and Noah Fritsche’s two-run RBI single with two outs drove in Toliver and Noah Carter for a 3-0 lead with two outs.
Pine Tree tried to answer in the bottom of the first, but it couldn’t break through for a score. Max Gidden drew a leadoff walk, but he was caught on a steal attempt toward second base.
Dean McMillen followed with a single to centerfield, and Collin Estes reached on an error, and they reached third base and second base respectively during MJ Cates’ sacrifice groundout, but Caden Donley struck out to end the opportunity.
The Pirates finally broke through for their only runs of the night in the bottom of the third. Cates’ RBI double scored McMillen, and Cates came home for another run on a wild pitch to make it a game again.
White Oak regained the momentum because Carter’s RBI double drove in Tyler Puckett for a 4-2 lead in the top of the fourth.
White Oak starting pitcher Jones, a Texas Tech signee, continued his team’s dominance when he returned to the mound, and struck out the Pine Tree side in the bottom half. He ultimately finished the outing with nine punchouts in four innings.
White Oak eventually put the final touches on its season-opening win during a 10-run top of the sixth. Toliver’s sacrifice fly drove in Kneifl, Fritsche’s bases-loaded RBI walk scored Jones, Collin Wheat’s two-out RBI double drove in Puckett and Carter, Kneifl’s RBI’s single drove in Fritsche and Levi Sipes, Jones’ RBI triple drove in Kash Y’Barbo and Kneifl, Carter’s RBI hit drove in Puckett, and Jones scored on a wild pitch.
Jones led the Roughnecks with a three-for-four hitting performance, and Kneifl followed with a two-for-four outing.