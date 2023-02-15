High School softball's first big tournament weekend is on tap, and Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill, Hallsville and Kilgore will all hit the road for events.
Closer to home, Carthage and Sabine will host events.
FORNEY
District rivals Longview and Hallsville will both participate in the Forney Varsity Invitational starting today and running through Saturday.
The Lady Lobos will face Highland Park at 10:30 a.m. and Sachse at 12:15 p.m. today and Waco University at 12:30 p.m. and Granbury at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Hallsville will face Wylie East at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday and Prairiland at 12:30 p.m. and Lake Ridge at 4 p.m. on Friday.
GAINESVILLE
Pine Tree will compete in the Gainesville Tournament, meeting Tioga at 3 p.m. and Midland Christian at 6 p.m. on Friday and taking on Nocona at 10:30 a.m., Tom Bean at noon and Fort Worth Carter Riverside at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
LUFKIN/HUDSON
Spring Hill is set to play in the Lufkin/Hudson Tournament, meeting Central Heights at 2:15 p.m. and El Campo at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Hudson at 2:15 p.m. and Diboll at 4 p.m. on Friday and Coldspring at 11:45 a.m. and Diboll at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
LIBERTY-EYLAU
Kilgore will take on Linden-Kildare at noon, De Kalb at 1:30 p.m. and Hooks at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Liberty-Eylau Tournament.
SABINE
Action at the Sabine Tournament Thursday has Union Grove vs. Quitman at 8:30 a.m., Hallsville JV vs. Quitman at 9:50 a.m., Arp vs. Pittsburg at 11:10 a.m., Union Grove vs. Hallsville JV at 12:30 p.m., Sabine vs. Pittsburg at 1:50 p.m., Arp vs. Athens at 3:10 p.m., Alto vs. Athens at 4:30 p.m. and Alto vs. Sabine at 5:50 p.m.
CARTHAGE
Games will be played on three fields Thursday starting at 9 a.m.
Field 1: Jasper vs. Tatum at 9 a.m., Joaquin vs. Jacksonville at 10:30 a.m., Pleasant Grove vs. West Rusk at 1:30 p.m., Hughes Springs vs. Center at 3 p.m., Harmony vs. Pleasant Grove at 4:30 p.m., Carthage vs. New Diana at 6 p.m., Carthage vs. Garrison at 7:30 p.m.
Field 2: Hemphill vs. Jacksonville at 9 a.m., Jasper vs. Redwater at 10:30 a.m., Atlanta vs. Marshall at noon, White Oak vs. Ore City at 1:30 p.m., Harleton vs. West Rusk at 3 p.m., Garrison vs. Marshall at 4:30 p.m., Benton vs. Harleton at 6 p.m., Benton vs. Harmony at 7:30 p.m.
Field 3: Jasper vs. Broaddus (JV game) at 9 a.m., Tatum vs. Ore City at 10:30 a.m., Redwater vs. White Oak at noon, Hughes Springs vs. Joaquin at 1:30 p.m., New Diana vs. Atlanta at 3 p.m.