Black candidates tap protest energy to challenge Democrats

In this Feb. 19 photo, state Rep. Charles Booker advocates for the passage of Kentucky HB-12 on the floor of the House of Representatives in the State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Ex-Marine pilot Amy McGrath, who seemed to be gliding toward a primary victory in Kentucky, has come under heavy fire from both directions in the closing days of the Democratic contest to determine who challenges Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. Booker recently released his first TV ad that says a “real Democrat” is needed to take the fight to McConnell, the top-ranking congressional Republican who is seeking a seventh term.