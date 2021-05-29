FILE - In this Saturday, June 20, 2020 file photo, a Tulsa Police officer works near a Black Lives Matter event a few blocks away from the BOK Center before a rally by President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Okla. In a 2018 Gallup-Tulsa Citivoice Index poll designed to measure quality of life issues, only 18% of Black residents said they trust police a lot, compared to 49% of white residents, and 46% of Black Tulsans said they trust the Police Department “not at all” or “not much,” compared to 16% of whites. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP, File)