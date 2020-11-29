Longview moved to 6-2 on the season and 3-1 in District 7-5A, DI action with a 55-10 win over McKinney North on Friday at Lobo Stadium.

Here's the full box with defensive stats:

LONGVIEW 55 MCKINNEY NORTH 10

SCORE BY QUARTERS

McKinney North | 3 | 7 | 0 | 0 | – 10

Longview | 13 | 28 | 7 | 7 | – 55

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

MN — Tyler Huettel 28 field goal, 4:51

L — Kaden Meredith 39 run (Spencer Powell kick), 3:00

L — Justin Beltran 3 pass from Jordan Allen (2-point failed),1:22

Second Quarter

L — Meredith 9 run (Powell kick), 11:04

L —Markevion Haynes 15 pass from Allen (Powell kick), 5:10

MN — Elijah Alexander 7 run (Huettel kick) 2:52

L — Meredith 60 run (Powell kick) 2:40

L — Jacobi Williams fumble recovery (Powell kick), 1:06

Third Quarter

L — Meredith 4 run (Powell kick) 1:21

Fourth Quarter

L — LaDaylon Jackson 10 run (Powell kick), 5:49

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: MN: 8 | LV: 24

Rushing: MN: 31-37 | LV:39-340

Passing: MN: 155 | LV: 97

C-A-I: MN: 17-33-1 | LV: 8-13-3

Fumbles-Lost: MN: 3-2 | LV: 1-0

Punts-Avg: MN: 6-28 | LV: 0-0

Penalties-Yards: MN: 4-50 | LV: 5-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Longview: Kaden Meredith 14-188, Markevion Haynes 7-57, LaDaylon Jackson 6-35, Landyn Grant 3-34, Reginald Huchins 3-18, Kentrevion McFarland 1-9, Jon’Khavien Bates 2-3, Robert Vinson 1-2, Jordan Allen 2-(-6); McKinney North — Gavin Constantine 6-39; Elijah Alexander 11-17; Taylor Offord 9-19; Hayden Richardson 3-10; Team 2-(-48)

PASSING — Longview: Jordan Allen 7-10-2, 89; Landyn Grant 1-3-1, 8; McKinney North: Gavin Constantine 16-29-0, 139; Hayden Richardson 2-4-1, 16

RECEIVING — Longview: Markevion Haynes 3-49; Justin Beltran 1-3; Austin Pencheon 1-17; Jalen Hale 3-28; McKinney North: Kyler Moore 3-22; Korbin Hendrix 6-34; Elijah Alexander 1-1; Luke Palye 2-24; Dylan Frazer 3-14; J.J. Henry 2-44; Gavin Daniel 1-16

2020 Week 14 - Longview vs. McKinney North

1 of 42

DEFENSE

TFL: Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson (2), Devean Isaac, Bryant Arthur, Trevor Tamplin, Omar Wallace

Sack: Jackson-Jamerson, Isaac, Tamplin

FF: Jackson-Jamerson, Tamplin

FR: Jackson-Jamerson, Jacobi Williams, Jahkamian Carr

PBU: Tamplin

INT: Datravious Nelson

Blocked punt: Jackson-Jamerson

Def. TD: Williams

Tackles: Laqualon Hale (10), Carr (6), Dylan Davis (5), Williams (5), Ta'Darion Boone (5), Tamplin (5), De'Cameron Thomas (4), Jackson-Jamerson (3), Tyree Hale (3), Charlie Templeton (3), Arthur (3), Marqualon Haynes (2), Five with one

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

 