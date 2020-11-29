Longview moved to 6-2 on the season and 3-1 in District 7-5A, DI action with a 55-10 win over McKinney North on Friday at Lobo Stadium.
Staff writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-numbers look at Longview's 55-10 win over McKinney North on Friday at Lobo Stadium:
Here's the full box with defensive stats:
LONGVIEW 55 MCKINNEY NORTH 10
McKinney North | 3 | 7 | 0 | 0 | – 10
Longview | 13 | 28 | 7 | 7 | – 55
MN — Tyler Huettel 28 field goal, 4:51
L — Kaden Meredith 39 run (Spencer Powell kick), 3:00
L — Justin Beltran 3 pass from Jordan Allen (2-point failed),1:22
L — Meredith 9 run (Powell kick), 11:04
L —Markevion Haynes 15 pass from Allen (Powell kick), 5:10
MN — Elijah Alexander 7 run (Huettel kick) 2:52
L — Meredith 60 run (Powell kick) 2:40
L — Jacobi Williams fumble recovery (Powell kick), 1:06
L — Meredith 4 run (Powell kick) 1:21
L — LaDaylon Jackson 10 run (Powell kick), 5:49
First Downs: MN: 8 | LV: 24
Rushing: MN: 31-37 | LV:39-340
Passing: MN: 155 | LV: 97
C-A-I: MN: 17-33-1 | LV: 8-13-3
Fumbles-Lost: MN: 3-2 | LV: 1-0
Punts-Avg: MN: 6-28 | LV: 0-0
Penalties-Yards: MN: 4-50 | LV: 5-60
RUSHING — Longview: Kaden Meredith 14-188, Markevion Haynes 7-57, LaDaylon Jackson 6-35, Landyn Grant 3-34, Reginald Huchins 3-18, Kentrevion McFarland 1-9, Jon’Khavien Bates 2-3, Robert Vinson 1-2, Jordan Allen 2-(-6); McKinney North — Gavin Constantine 6-39; Elijah Alexander 11-17; Taylor Offord 9-19; Hayden Richardson 3-10; Team 2-(-48)
PASSING — Longview: Jordan Allen 7-10-2, 89; Landyn Grant 1-3-1, 8; McKinney North: Gavin Constantine 16-29-0, 139; Hayden Richardson 2-4-1, 16
RECEIVING — Longview: Markevion Haynes 3-49; Justin Beltran 1-3; Austin Pencheon 1-17; Jalen Hale 3-28; McKinney North: Kyler Moore 3-22; Korbin Hendrix 6-34; Elijah Alexander 1-1; Luke Palye 2-24; Dylan Frazer 3-14; J.J. Henry 2-44; Gavin Daniel 1-16
Longview’s Kaden Meredith slips a tackle on the way to a touchdown during Friday’s game against McKinney North at Lobo Stadium.
Longview’s Cedric Hopkins and Austin Pencheon make a tackle after a pass interception during Friday’s November 27, 2020 game against McKinney North. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Lobo defenders stop a ball carrier at the line of scrimmage during Friday's November 27, 2020 game against McKinney North. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Longview's Justin Beltran charges into the endzone for a touchdown after a pass reception during Friday's November 27, 2020 game against McKinney North. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Lobo defenders stop a ball carrier at the line of scrimmage.
Longview's Kaden Meredith crashes into the endzone for a touchdown during Friday's November 27, 2020 game against McKinney North. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Longview’s Jordan Allen looks for a receiver during Friday’s game against McKinney North at Lobo Stadium.
Longview’s Kaden Meredith slips a tackle on the way to a touchdown during Friday’s November 27, 2020 game against McKinney North. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
The Longview Lobos take the field before the start of Friday’s day game against McKinney North at Lobo Stadium.
Members of the Longview High School Junior ROTC march to the center of the field before the start of Friday’s game against McKinney North at Lobo Stadium.
The Longview Lobo cheerleaders perform at Friday’s game against McKinney North at Lobo Stadium.
Members of the Lobo Pride race across the field after a touchdown at Friday’s game against McKinney North at Lobo Stadium.
The Longview Lobo cheerleaders perform at Friday's game against McKinney North at Lobo Stadium.
TFL: Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson (2), Devean Isaac, Bryant Arthur, Trevor Tamplin, Omar Wallace
Sack: Jackson-Jamerson, Isaac, Tamplin
FF: Jackson-Jamerson, Tamplin
FR: Jackson-Jamerson, Jacobi Williams, Jahkamian Carr
Blocked punt: Jackson-Jamerson
Tackles: Laqualon Hale (10), Carr (6), Dylan Davis (5), Williams (5), Ta'Darion Boone (5), Tamplin (5), De'Cameron Thomas (4), Jackson-Jamerson (3), Tyree Hale (3), Charlie Templeton (3), Arthur (3), Marqualon Haynes (2), Five with one
VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS