As a two-year starter for the Longview Lobos, Marcus Harry put his hand in the dirt and went to work.
He did the same thing in one season at Tyler Junior College and now, he's moving on to the next level.
Harry, a 6-4, 270-pound offensive lineman, signed to continue his football career at Lamar University on Wednesday, according to Longview head football coach John King.
Harry, a two-year starter at tackle for the Lobos, was a second team AP all-state selection. The senior played 464 snaps during the regular season and had one penalty, one missed assignment, zero sacks allowed, 38 pancake blocks and graded out at 90 percent for the 2018 Class 6A, Division II state champions.
Harry was a first-team selection on the District 11-6A team as well.
TJC averaged 363 yards per game in 2019 with Harry starting at tackle.