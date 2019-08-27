All East Texas Football
Buy Now

All-East Texas Coach John King and Offensive MVP Haynes King Wedensday, January 2019. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

 Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

Longview and Lufkin will get a live look-in on Friday as a part of Fox Sports Southwest's Texas Football Days.

As a part of the annual event, which the Lobos and Panthers were a part of to kick off the 2018 season as well, FSSW came to Longview to shoot a feature on Lobo head coach John King and his son, star quarterback Haynes King.

Watch the video below:

Someone is cutting onions.

Longview and Lufkin kick off the 2019 season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.

Follow Hayden Henry on Twitter: @hayden_h

Hayden Henry is the beat writer for the Longview Lobos and covers sports throughout East Texas.