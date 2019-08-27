Longview and Lufkin will get a live look-in on Friday as a part of Fox Sports Southwest's Texas Football Days.
As a part of the annual event, which the Lobos and Panthers were a part of to kick off the 2018 season as well, FSSW came to Longview to shoot a feature on Lobo head coach John King and his son, star quarterback Haynes King.
Watch the video below:
81 years.— FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) August 27, 2019
That's how long @Lobo_Football had to wait to take home their next @uiltexas State Championship.
Even more impressive than the wait, however, is how they won it on the backs of father-son duo, John King & @haynes_king10.#TXFootballDays | #ForeverTexas pic.twitter.com/HAU90yXyJi
Someone is cutting onions.
Longview and Lufkin kick off the 2019 season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.