Longview vs. Mesquite
Longview vs. Mesquite Friday November 8, 2019.

 LES HASSELL Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

Longview moved to 10-0 on the season and claimed the District 11-6A championship with a 49-14 win over Mesquite on Friday night at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.

2019 Week 11 - Longview vs. Mesquite

