Longview's Haynes King looks for a receiver during Friday's October 11, 2019 game against Mesquite-Horn. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Longview's Kaden Meredith breaks away from a tackle on his way to a touchdown during Friday's October 11, 2019 game against Mesquite-Horn. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Longview’s Kyas Moore gets taken out of bounds after a pass reception during Friday’s road game against Mesquite Horn.
Longview’s Kaden Meredith slips a tackle on his way to a touchdown during Friday’s road game against Mesquite Horn.
Longview's Kyas Moore looks for running room after a pass reception during Friday's October 11, 2019 game against Mesquite-Horn. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Longview's Kyas Moore races into the endzone for a touchdown during Friday's October 11, 2019 game against Mesquite-Horn. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Longview's Drew Beltran chases down a ball carrier during Friday's October 11, 2019 game against Mesquite-Horn. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Longview's Kaden Meredith fights for yardage during Friday's October 11, 2019 game against Mesquite-Horn. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Longview's Patrick Webb races up the field after a pass interception during Friday's October 11, 2019 game against Mesquite-Horn. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Longview's Haynes King fights for yardage during Friday's October 11, 2019 game against Mesquite-Horn. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Longview defenders take a ball carrier down for a loss during Friday's October 11, 2019 game against Mesquite-Horn. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Longview's Kaden Meredith fights for yardage during Friday's October 11, 2019 game against Mesquite-Horn. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Here's the official stat box with defensive stats:
LONGVIEW 44, MESQUITE HORN 20
Longview | 20 | 3 | 7 | 14 | — 44
Mesquite Horn | 13 | 7 | 0 | 0 | — 20
LV — Kaden Meredith 47 run (Antonio Onofre kick), 7:32
LV — Kyas Moore 60 pass from Haynes King (kick failed), 3:50
MH — Ben Wyatt 53 pass from Davazea Gabriel (kick failed), 3:30
MH — Derik Johnson 10 pass from Gabriel (Antonio Mercado kick), 2:04
LV — Meredith 45 run (Onofre kick), :17
MH — Charles Crawford 12 run (Mercado kick), 8:57
LV — Onofre 43 field goal, :17
LV — Meredith 19 run (Onofre kick), 7:47
LV
— JD Williams 8 pass from King (Onofre kick), 6:56
LV — Meredith 79 run (Onofre kick), 6:09
First Downs: LV: 30 | MH: 16
Rushing: LV: 37-478 | MH: 27-44
Passing: LV: 185 | MH: 223
C-A-I: LV: 13-21-0 | MH: 15-31-3
Fumbles-Lost: LV: 4-3 | MH: 1-0
Punts-Average: LV: 2-47 | MH: 7-39
Penalties-Yards: LV: 11-110 | MH: 6-62
Rushing — LV: Kaden Meredith 22-333, Haynes King 5-74, Xavier Jimmerson 3-37, Kevin Jones 2-17, Kyas Moore 2-9, Jaharious Jones 2-5, Jakobe Ross 1-3; MH: Charles Crawford 7-36, Ben Wyatt 10-19, Cameron Jackson 1-7, Braylon Monroe 3-1, Davyon Mahr 1-(-1), Sir’Elston Hill 1-(-2), Davazea Gabriel 4-(-16)
Passing — LV: Haynes King 13-21-0 185; MH: Davazea Gabriel 13-27-2 201, Braylon Monroe 2-3-1 22, Ben Wyatt 0-1-0 0
Receiving — LV: Kyas Moore 5-129, JD Williams 5-43, Jhailon Braden 1-9, Kaden Kearbey 1-3, Jalen Hale 1-1; MH: Braylon Monroe 1-58, Ben Wyatt 1-53, Donovan Payne 1-46, Cameron Jackson 5-40, Derik Jackson 3-18, Omari Walker 2-8, Jayden Givens 1-1, Charles Crawford 1-(-1)
Sacks: Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson, Laqualon Hale, Marque Jackson, Asriel Jones, Sawyer Goram-Welch
TFL: Drew Beltran (2), Sawyer Goram-Welch (2), Joe Jones (2), Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson, Malik Cannon, Laqualon Hale, Cedric Smith, Marque Jackson, Asriel Jones
INT: Tyree Hale, Patrick Webb, Robert Pierce
Tackles: Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson (10), Tyshawn Taylor (8), Malik Cannon (6), Patrick Webb (6), Shannon Jackson (5), Laqualon Hale (5), Sawyer Goram-Welch (5), Tyree Hale (4), Drew Beltran (4), Robert Pierce (3), Joe Jones (3), Dakirin Buchanan (2), Asriel Jones (2), Three with one