Longview vs. Tyler
Buy Now

Tyler's Makavion Potts fights for yardage during a kick return during Friday's December 4, 2020, game against Longview in Tyler. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

 LES HASSELL Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

Longview closed out the regular season at 7-2 with a 58-14 win over Tyler High on Friday at Rose Stadium in Tyler.

2020 Week 15 - Longview vs. Tyler High

1 of 66