Longview vs. West Brook
Buy Now

Longview vs. West Brook Thursday, October 15, 2020, in Lufkin. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

 LES HASSELL Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

Longview moved to 3-1 on the season with a 51-28 win over Beaumont West Brook on Thursday night at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.

2020 Week 8 - Longview vs. West Brook

1 of 61