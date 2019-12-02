The recruitment is not over for Longview standout Sawyer Goram-Welch.
Texas has now thrown its hat into the ring for the 2020 defensive lineman, who committed to Oklahoma State in October.
Goram-Welch (6-4, 290) announced his later offer on Twitter.
Honored to receive an offer from the University of Texas
Goram-Welch, who plans to sign later this month and enroll early, finished with 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 64 tackles for the 11-1 Lobos in 2019.
As a junior, Goram-Welch finished the season with 65 tackles, 15 sacks, five tackles for loss and three forced fumbles for the 16-0 2018 Class 6A, Division II state champions.
Goram-Welch committed to Oklahoma State, choosing the Cowboys over SMU and Illinois in October.